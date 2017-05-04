Testronic Expands Translation, Localization and Globalization Service for Growing Worldwide Audiences

Testronic, the leader in quality assurance (QA), localization services and compliance for the film, television and games industries, has announced a significant increase in its translation offerings with services now available for over 40 languages. In addition to adding languages, the company has greatly expanded its roster of translators, deployed in-country for the most accurate translations possible. Testronic’s translation capabilities support the full array of entertainment content including movies, TV, games and virtual reality.



“Testronic is the global leader in quality assurance for the entire content landscape, and we are constantly expanding and adapting our services to support the growing needs of our customers,” said Jason Gish, senior VP and general manager for Testronic U.S. “Language services are a vital and critical part of the entertainment ecosystem, and our capabilities expand in tandem with the demands of a growing global audience.”



Translation and globalization services are a core part of the secure, end-to-end quality assurance services in the digital space offered by Testronic. With offices in Los Angeles, London, and Warsaw, and a dedicated translation staff, the company helps content owners translate, localize and globalize a changing palette of content for major content holders.



The news of the company’s growing translation services comes on the heels of Testronic’s recent announcement of its new VR testing facility in Los Angeles, one of the first in the industry.



“We are always tracking industry trends to provide the most relevant new services,” adds Gish, “and we listen closely to our customers so we can offer the solutions and expertise to meets their needs.”



To find out more about the language services offered by Testronic, go to www.testroniclabs.com or email Talk@testroniclabs.com.