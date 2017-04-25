'Teradek Live Show' To Utilize High-End Robotic Movement With the Vinten Vantage

LAS VEGAS -- April 21, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, Vitec Group brands Vinten, a world leader in manual and robotic camera support systems, and Teradek, a premium provider of H.264 encoders and wireless video devices, have teamed up to showcase the Vinten Vantage robotic camera head in action on the set of the popular "Teradek Live Show" at booth C6025. In a compact and lightweight form factor, the Vinten Vantage enables broadcast-quality video and superior motion control at the same price point as a traditional pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera head.



"We use a very lean, four-person team to produce the Live Show, so naturally we depend on solutions that can give us not only bulletproof reliability, but also allow us to operate as efficiently as possible," explained Michael Gailing, Director of Marketing for Teradek. "We especially can't afford to have our people standing at the cameras making minimal adjustments all day -- and that's where the Vinten Vantage comes in. With its advanced robotics and automation, the Vantage allows us to maintain our high production values and the efficiencies we need to turn out great content all day long for every day of the show."



The "Teradek Live Show" is one of the NAB Show's most watched productions, leveraging Teradek's Cube 655 and Core solutions to stream live from the show floor for the four days of the exhibition. Expected to generate more than 600,000 unique viewers, the show will also be live-streamed to social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube Live, and Ustream. Major topics to be covered this year include virtual reality, 360-degree camera movement, new product announcements, and next-generation IP video. Sponsors for 2017 include Immersive Shooter, ProVideo Coalition, AbelCine, Vidiexco, RedShark News, LiveX, BeTerrific!!, and Production Hub.



"It's astounding how much quality content the 'Teradek Live Show' is able to stream day after day at NAB, given its minimal crew. In fact, the show offers an excellent prototype of the smaller-studio customers for which we designed the Vinten Vantage," said James Wilson, Global Product Marketing Manager for Vinten. "The Vantage can give any studio a complete, robust solution for leveraging high-quality Vinten robotic systems, enabling any production to capture broadcast-quality video and reap the benefits of perfect control."



The Vantage is a truly camera- and lens-agnostic robotic head, supporting professional camcorders from a variety of manufacturers, including Canon and Sony, as well as both full-servo and manual lens types. This versatility allows users to choose the best camera and lens for their application requirements and build a future-proof platform that will support their ongoing and evolving production needs.



In addition to the "Teradek Live Show," Vinten will showcase the Vantage paired with its new µVRC (microVRC) controller in the Vitec Group booth, C6025. The powerful Vinten Vantage and µVRC combination delivers industry-leading versatility and flexibility to studios of all shapes and sizes for control of high-end robotics and third-party PTZ cameras.



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_Vinten-Vantage.jpg

Photo Caption: Vinten Vantage



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-Live-Show.jpeg

Photo Caption: A View of the Teradek Live Show



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup-Teradek-Cube-655.jpeg

Photo Caption: Teradek's Cube 655 Solution



Visit Vinten and Teradek at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C6025