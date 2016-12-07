Tentkotta Launches Linear OTT Channel With Amagi

NEW YORK -- Dec. 7, 2016 -- Amagi, a pioneer in cloud-based managed services, today announced that Tentkotta, the industry leader in streaming South-Indian language movies and content to international markets, has expanded its SVOD offerings by leveraging Amagi's CLOUDPORT managed services. The new Tentkotta TV is a subscription-based, ad-supported 24/7 linear OTT channel bringing premier South-Indian language content to a global audience. Amagi led the service provider's transition to a cloud-based broadcast infrastructure in accordance with Tentkotta's vision to grow its global audience through high-quality content delivered by an unmatched OTT viewing experience.

Tentkotta enjoys a loyal viewership for its video-on-demand subscription platform, owing to its superior-quality content and expanding library of latest movie releases, TV shows, episodic content, and short films. Tentkotta has more than 600 Tamil movie titles in its library, in addition to over 200 Telugu language movies, catering mainly to globally dispersed non-resident Indians and people of Indian origin.

"Launching a full-fledged linear OTT channel and expanding our viewer base was a natural progression for us," said Varun Kumar, co-founder, Tentkotta. "After evaluating multiple options, we found Amagi CLOUDPORT to be unique in terms of its advanced capabilities, automation, transparency, and control for managing a new channel. Coupled with its 24/7 fully managed service, CLOUDPORT allows us to scale quickly and reliably."

Amagi CLOUDPORT is a one-stop managed service that is ideal for launching a pure-play OTT platform such as Tentkotta TV. Amagi set up the entire broadcast workflow -- from content preparation to HLS stream generation, playlist management and scheduling, graphics insertion, cloud playout, and delivery to Akamai CDN.

"As the world's first cloud-based managed services platform, CLOUDPORT offers unparalleled simplicity, advanced automation, and built-in transparency for TV networks and content owners. The result has been transforming: TV networks can now run and control their broadcast operations, from any remote location," said K. A. Srinivasan, co-founder, Amagi. "Partnering with Tentkotta, we are able to provide their viewers with a world-class content experience that features the highest quality content streamed 24 hours every day."

Hosted on a secure Amazon AWS cloud infrastructure, the CLOUDPORT service caters to both OTT and traditional TV platforms, integrating with third-party partners to stitch a seamless workflow that can be managed through a simple Web-based user interface.

More information about Amagi and the company's products is available at www.amagi.com.

About Amagi (www.amagi.com)

Amagi is the world's first cloud-based managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast workflow, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 30 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500-plus brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore with offices in New York City, London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

