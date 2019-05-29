TVU Networks Adds Singular.live Library of Overlay Graphics to Cloud-Based Live Production Workflow

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – May 29, 2019 – TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, has partnered with Singular.live providers of an advanced digital overlay platform, to give users of TVU Network’s TVU Producer, a cloud-based live production tool, access to Singular’s template-based graphic overlays directly from the TVU Producer interface.

“By incorporating Singular’s platform on TVU Producer, our customers have greater options and ease of use to create the most dynamic live programming possible,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Singular has an incredible selection of overlays for all types of applications – sports, news, entertainment. Users never have to leave the TVU Producer interface to work with a Singular overlay. This is part of our commitment to making live video production seamless and effective for all content creators.”

With TVU Producer, video producers can create multi-camera live events for social media and web streaming platforms without expensive hardware, software or training. The requirement is internet access and a standard web browser. TVU Producer is a cloud-based, multi-camera remote production solution with a WYSIWYG user interface and game-changing features, such as graphics and slow-motion video replay. Requiring no extensive hardware or software, any organization can produce multi-camera live events from any location, with perfectly synchronized switching.

The cloud-based Singular platform provides a full suite of dynamic overlays created by industry professionals with a full authoring environment allowing any user to recreate their own design to match their brand. Singular’s REST API enables users to manage live data, trigger animations of live overlays and more and show producers can manipulate overlays remotely from any location. Singular overlays can be used everywhere from web-friendly production tools to any web-enabled device.

“TVU and Singular are taking cloud production to the next level” commented Andrew Heimbold, CEO, Singular.live “The combination of TVU Producer and our dynamic Singular overlays delivers a ground-breaking solution that is easy to use with zero compromise on quality. This partnership leverages complementary, best-in-class technology to provide even more capabilities to benefit both TVU and Singular users. Together we enable anyone doing cloud production to raise the quality of their production, leading to increased viewer engagement and revenue opportunities. We're excited to see the next generation of content created using TVU and Singular.”

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks has over 2,500 customers in more than 85 countries. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.

Social Media Links:

TVU Networks on Twitter

TVU Networks on InstagramTVU Networks on Facebook

TVU Networks on LinkedInTVU Networks on YouTube

About Singular.live

Singular is the world’s most advanced digital overlay platform and empowers anyone to make their video content more dynamic and engaging. Developed by multi-award winning industry experts, Singular provides the tools for creating live animating overlays quickly and easily from a web browser. No additional hardware, software or downloads required. Singular overlays can be delivered On Stream, On Device or On Demand enabling interactivity and localization. Sign up for a free account at Singular.live

Social Media Links:

Singular on Twitter

Singular on Instagram

Singular on Facebook

Singular on Linkedin

Singular on YouTube