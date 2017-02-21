The Telos Alliance TV Solutions Group Leads AoIP Migration at BVE 2017

LONDON, UK, FEBRUARY 21, 2017 -The Telos Alliance announced today that its TV Solutions Group (TVSG) will be exhibiting at the BVE 2017 Expo (Stand E36) in London, February 28 - March 2 . TVSG will be showcasing audio equipment and solutions from Linear Acoustic, Minnetonka Audio and Telos Alliance Audio over IP (AoIP) partners Axia, Omnia Audio and Telos Systems.





In 2003, the Telos Alliance pioneered the core of AoIP technology with the introduction of Livewire and more recently established the interoperable and standards-based Livewire+ AES67 protocol. Telos Alliance's new TVSG unites the company's wide range of AoIP software and hardware products to deliver the most comprehensive offering of networked audio technology, matching familiar application needs with leading edge solutions across any level of TV broadcast and production; from islands of AoIP to enterprise.





BVE 2017 will be the first joint outing with long-time UK partner, Sussex-based AoIP experts Broadcast Bionics.





"BVE is a great opportunity for the newly formed TV Solutions Group to meet the UK TV broadcast community, many of whom may be seeing these products for the first time, and to explain the many benefits of Telos Alliance's established range of AoIP technologies," says Martin Dyster, VP Business Development, TV Solutions Group.





In Stand E36, broadcast professionals will be able to see products and solutions that address all TV audio processing needs, from real-time broadcast processors, AoIP Livewire+ AES67 interfaces, consoles to VoIP telephony.





* Information about The TV Solutions Group of the Telos Alliance can be found at https://www.telosalliance.com/.

* Information about Minnetonka Audio can be found at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

* Information about Linear Acoustic can be found at www.linearacoustic.com.