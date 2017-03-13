The Telos Alliance Promotes AES67 & AoIP Solutions at CABSAT 2017

DUBAI, MARCH 13, 2017 - The Telos Alliance innovator in broadcast radio and TV technology and parent company to Telos, Omnia, Axia, 25-Seven, Linear Acoustic and Minnetonka- announced today that it will be participating in CABSAT 2017, March 21-23, at the Dubai World Trade Center in dealer AVC Group's Stand G2-20. The Telos Alliance will partner with AVC to focus on AES67, featuring a large variety of products that include Livewire+ AES67, the Telos Alliance's AES67-compliant AoIP protocol.





CABSAT will serve as the introduction of Telos Alliance's newly formed TV Solutions Group (TVSG) to the Middle East. TVSG is an initiative that spans all six brands of the Telos Alliance, bringing together products from Telos, Omnia, Axia, 25-Seven, Linear Acoustic and Minnetonka to fulfill the expanding needs of the TV broadcast markets via a single working group, with AoIP and AES67 education and deployment one of the group's top priorities.





"AES67 brings us one step closer to unleashing the power of an all-IP audio and video infrastructure. The Telos Alliance, inventor of AoIP for broadcast, is primed to help TV broadcasters make the migration to AoIP," says Martin Dyster, VP of Business Development, TV, the Telos Alliance. "We, along with our dealer partners at AVC, look forward to giving CABSAT attendees a more comprehensive understanding of AES67's technical capabilities and practical applications, as well as demonstrating the full range of Livewire+ AES67 solutions across Telos Alliance brands that will help them get the job done."





At the AVC CABSAT stand, Livewire+ AES67 solutions to help broadcasters make the transition to an AES67/AoIP backbone will include: the Axia Fusion console connected to the Axia PowerStation engine; the Axia iQ and Radius consoles connected to QOR.32 & QOR.16 console engines, respectively; the Omnia VOCO 8 mic processor, and Telos Alliance SDI, Analog and Mixed Signal xNodes-all AES67-compliant.

"Whether you are a radio or TV broadcaster, the Telos Alliance's Livewire+ AES67 is the protocol of the future," says Marty Sacks, VP of Sales, Support, & Marketing for the Telos Alliance. "We've had tremendous success with AoIP for radio, and now, with the formation of TVSG, we look forward to using that rich experience to help simplify the migration to AoIP for TV broadcasters."





Telos Alliance will also be demonstrating its Omnia.7, 9, and 11 audio processors and 9sg stereo generator, along with the Telos Systems VX broadcast VoIP talkshow system, Z/IP One IP codec, and Z/IPStream R/1 and R/2 stream processors/encoders. Minnetonka will show its AudioTools Server v4 for loudness and workflows, including the new Operator app, AudioTools Cloud, and the SurCode encoding and decoding plug-in family. Loudness control products from Linear Acoustic, including the AERO.10 and AERO.2000 television audio processors and the LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor, will also have a presence at the AVC stand.





Please drop by CABSAT stand G2-20 to meet the TV Solutions Group and experience AES67 and AoIP solutions for any broadcast studio.





About The Telos Alliance

For three decades, the brands of the Telos Alliance have revolutionized radio and television by pioneering disruptive, cutting-edge audio technology with the goal of helping global networks and local stations produce better programming, improve audience engagement, and bolster ratings. The Telos Alliance is made up of six brands -Telos Systems, Omnia Audio, Axia Audio, Linear Acoustic, 25-Seven Systems, and Minnetonka Audio- that raise the bar for quality and innovation in the radio and television industries. The Telos Alliance invented Audio over IP for broadcast and contributed time and resources to the effort that led to the AES67 standard. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, Telos offers industry leading warranties and the best customer service.