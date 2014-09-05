Telestream Wirecast Strengthens Leadership in Live Streaming Production Market with Major Enhancements

Telestream(IBC stand 7.C12), the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will use IBC 2014 to preview Wirecast 6.0, the latest version of its popular live streaming software, slated for release later in Q4. With new powerful production capabilities, streamlined workflows, and expanded content source options, Wirecast 6 has the capabilities of more expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.

"Wirecast 6 is packed with many valuable new features for our users – it’s our most ambitious release yet,” said Barbara DeHart, VP of Desktop Business at Telestream. "Wirecast 6 offers functionality previously only found in hardware switchers at a much higher cost. This facilitates even higher quality production for sports and live event broadcasters, houses of worship, educational institutions, and anyone aspiring to begin live streaming."

Wirecast Pro 6.0 adds a powerful Replay capability allowing capture and replay of clips during live production with the ability to slow down, speed up or scrub across the clip and find the exact moment to show. Replay is perfect for sports broadcasters or anyone who wants to reshow portions of a live broadcast.

A new Playlist feature in Wirecast 6.0 provides live event broadcasters more powerful tools to structure their broadcast workflows. Playlists allow drag-and-drop queuing of multiple videos, images, audio or live shots to perfectly automate broadcasts, add commercial breaks, or stream archived content during off hours. Playlists can also be used to rotate live camera views.

For adding user-generated content to live broadcasts, Wirecast 6.0 includes iOS device support and social media feeds. Users can bring in live feeds from iOS devices via Wi-Fi. Social Media support has been added so that Twitter messages can be overlaid directly on output. To maintain control, operators can easily search and select only the Tweets they wish to display.

Also new is support for the NewBlueFX Titler Pro plugin (sold separately) giving Wirecast users infinite title styles and templates for getting started quickly. For sports broadcasts, users can add custom skins to Wirecast scoreboards with personal graphics and logos.

Additional enhancements of Wirecast 6.0:

Support for the latest 64-bit Windows and Mac OS releases means improved performance and fewer memory limitations.

Program productions to run 24x7 workflows automatically

Audio Preview allows users to check audio before it goes live

More keyboard shortcuts for faster switching, shot set-up, and production

Recoverable file-format ensures that even if your system crashes, you can recover your recording up to the moment of the crash.

Mac Retina Display support at 2880 x 1800 resolutions

"Our commitment to Telestream products has proven to be our best ally on our path to success as a Live Event Production and Multimedia Development Company,” says Hugo Simoes, Multimedia Developer at Wirestream Media and a beta tester for Wirecast 6. “With Wirecast version 6, Telestream continues to lead the way in live streaming production. Some of the most exciting features for us include 64-bit support to ensure efficient computer performance; Replay to allow us to switch in important live segments right from the interface; and the ability to create Playlists on the fly."

Pricing and Availability

Wirecast 6 will be released in Q4 2014, and will be unveiled to the public for the first time at the International Broadcast Conference (IBC) on stand 7.C12. Wirecast Studio is priced at $495. Wirecast Pro, priced at $995, adds support for more advanced production features and additional input sources. Customers who currently own Wirecast can upgrade to Wirecast Studio 6 for $149 and to Wirecast Pro 6 for $295.

About Wirecast

Wirecast is the only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production, and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for streaming or recording live internet shows, broadcasting breaking news and sports, streaming live concerts and games, transmitting church services, corporate meetings, lectures and more. Pro production features include live scoreboards, 3D virtual sets, chroma key support, advanced audio controls and more.

More information is available at www.telestream.net.