Telestream Wirecast Integrates Limelight MMD Live Video Streaming

Nevada City, Calif., April 4, 2019 – Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced it is collaborating with Limelight Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge cloud services, to integrate Limelight Multi-device Media Delivery (MMD) Live into Telestream’s multi-award winning Wirecast live streaming production software.

Wirecast is now the preferred video production software for producing live content delivered over Limelight’s Content Delivery Network (CDN). Also, Limelight MMD Live can work with AdSparx automated ad break detection and server-side ad insertion capabilities that provides a premium broadcast TV-like advertising experience.

The combined solution makes it easy for Wirecast users to implement low latency delivery with integrated, personalized ad insertion for the content they produce. Limelight's MMD Live simplifies the process of delivering live video in the correct video format to every user device through cloud-based transcoding and transmuxing that offloads computationally complex tasks from users’ environments.

“This system solution enables Wirecast users to work more efficiently since it relies on Limelight MMD Live for high quality video delivery, and more profitably by virtue of the sophisticated ad insertion capabilities,” commented Mark Wronski, Vice President of Corporate Transformation at Telestream. “Other than ads managed and controlled by social media platforms, there has not been a path to provide Wirecast users with their own server-side ad insertion before – which is reliant on a CDN partner’s involvement, so this is truly enabling groundbreaking functionality for our present and future Wirecast users.”

“We’re glad to be working with Telestream to help reduce workflow complexity for customers and meet the growing demands for the highest quality video viewing,” said Stephanie Gaines, Senior Director of Product Management at Limelight Networks. “By integrating live streaming production with Limelight content delivery, content providers can now deliver the best viewing experience across devices and increase monetization of live streaming content.”

A key driver within Telestream for this collaboration is its ability to give Wirecast users access to new revenue streams by selling ads to further monetize their content. Wirecast de-risks the production tool choice for the client, and the combined services of Limelight de-risks reliable low latency delivery. From time to market and business agility perspectives, the combined solution provides a seamless shopping experience for all things required to produce, deliver and monetize live streaming content.