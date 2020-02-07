Telestream to Showcase Latest Cloud Media Processing & Video Quality Monitoring Ecosystem at NAB 2020

Nevada City, California,February, 7, 2020 – At NAB 2020, on booth SL6, Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, will demonstrate new enhancements to Vantage Cloud Port, PRISM, and its iQ monitoring solutions from a new location in the front of NAB’s South Lower Hall.

From content creation and packaging, to multiplatform and multiscreen content delivery with quality monitoring at every stage, Telestream is working with the world’s top tier content owners, broadcasters and distributors to develop new infrastructure and business models that meet their business goals. Part of meeting those goals includes flexible and affordable workflows in both the cloud and on premises as dictated by content location and ultimate destination.

PRISM

It’s never been more important to measure, monitor and manage exposure levels and color in production and post production and signal integrity in broadcast operations. The latest version of the PRISM media monitoring and analysis platform provides comprehensive monitoring of IP/SDI 4K/8K signals and comes equipped with specialized new tools for wide color gamut (WCG) and high dynamic range (HDR). These new capabilities are specifically designed to accommodate the new workflow changes in production and postproduction required to meet the quality expectations for broadcast and streamed content. Offering objective and trusted measurements, PRISM guarantees quality at every stage of a production or broadcast chain.

Vantage Cloud Port

Focused on the growth of content creation and delivery, Vantage Cloud Port enables powerful, new automation and media processing workflows that are both cloud-agnostic and multi-cloud. To be showcased at NAB for the first time, Vantage Cloud Port now features Tempo time adjustment and content normalization plus a new, streamlined version of Post Producer automated content assembly and processing. Vantage Cloud Port Designer makes it even easier to start processing media with cloud-enabled actions.

Also new in Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port is the ability to convert between color spaces, including support and certification for Dolby Vision, insert missing color metadata, and ensure the best possible quality with the Vantage 16-bit video processing pipeline with full support for HDR standards. In addition, Vantage and Vantage Cloud Port now support object-based audio including Dolby ATMOS.

To meet customers where they are in their cloud transformation process, Vantage Cloud Port now provides for even more predictable cost beyond the transparency of the current on-demand model by adding an option for paying on a time-metered basis. In addition to the option for time-metered billing, with the new Vantage Cloud Port Conductor customers can now upload complete Vantage workflows and execute them entirely in the cloud making it easier than ever to scale as needed.

IQ ABR monitoring solutions

Two vital challenges for OTT streaming providers revolve around managing the customer experience and capitalizing on advertisement revenue. Now, more than ever, it’s critical to “see what the customer sees” when creating an OTT network that is directly comparable with linear television in terms of quality of service and experience. Telestream’s iQ ABR monitoring solutions have enhanced post-origin content processing and delivery monitoring support for DASH and CMAF packaged ABR streams plus dynamic ad video quality assurance. Sentry software-based quality monitoring probes are now integrated into Telestream’s Intelligent Video Management System for Adaptive Streaming Media (iVMS® ASM) providing a comprehensive, real-time view into the health of adaptive streaming video services. These latest additions to the Telestream iQ ABR monitoring solution provide essential insights that enable content owners, broadcasters, and service providers to manage these critical issues that can make or break their streaming service.



As more organizations take advantage of direct-to-consumer streaming services, the onus to deliver quality, reliable streams has shifted from distribution partners back to programmers. Telestream’s new OptiQ Monitor is a cloud-based, monitoring-as-a-service, platform designed to give broad visibility into the health and performance of live OTT channels as delivered through CDN partners.

“Telestream continues to be a leader in multi-platform delivery workflows,” says Scott Murray, senior VP of marketing at Telestream. “Our success is reflected in our customers’ ability to publish more content to more devices with minimal additional investment.”

