Telestream Switch Supports ProRes RAW

Nevada City, Calif., April 6, 2019 – Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today announced that its multiformat video player and encoder, Switch, will include support for ProRes RAW. Switch customers rely on the professional, advanced media file inspection and correction capabilities within Switch, and they can now use those same tools with ProRes RAW files. The powerful Switch benefits include the ability to preview camera footage prior to converting it to other formats, trim video to save disk space, inspect and modify the file properties, and convert media into lightweight formats for wide distribution.

“Supporting Apple ProRes RAW in Switch means our customers can reap the benefits of powerful ProRes performance, in a format ideal for high-dynamic-range (HDR) content creation. With the introduction of ProRes RAW our Switch customers have everything they need in a professional cross-platform production tool – whether in the studio, the office, or even in the field,” commented Shawn Carnahan, Chief Technical Officer at Telestream.

In 2007, ProRes was introduced, providing a combination of real-time, editing performance and image-quality preservation at a reduced file storage rate for high-bit-depth 4:2:2 and 4:4:4:4 video. ProRes RAW builds on that same ProRes architecture, while increasing performance and image quality, enabling access directly from a camera sensor’s pristine raw image data. ProRes RAW is designed to maintain constant quality and pristine image fidelity for every frame.

Designed for media professionals, Switch enables unparalleled QC tools to inspect and correct all your media files, including trimming, scale, crop and speaker assignments. Then convert or publish your corrected media directly to Vimeo, YouTube or Facebook.

For more information on Switch visit: http://www.telestream.net/switch/overview.htm.

NAB attendees can see Switch support for ProRes RAW at NAB booth SL3308.