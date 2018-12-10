Telestream Opens New East Coast Headquarters

Westwood, Massachusetts, December 10, 2018 – Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the opening of its new East Coast Headquarters in Westwood, Massachusetts. Located at 247 Station Drive, the 22,000 square foot facility features a state-of-the-art customer experience center and provides bright and modern offices with access to an onsite cafeteria and gym for Telestream’s fast growing employee community.

With direct access from 128/I - 95 and directly adjacent to the 128 Commuter Rail/Amtrak Station and Acela, the Station Drive facility provides easy access to Boston and Providence, as well as two commuter rail lines and full MBTA bus service on Routes 1 and 1A.

“The opening of our new East Coast headquarters is a significant milestone in the company’s 20-year history,” said Scott Puopolo, Telestream’s CEO. “Alongside our West Coast HQ in Nevada City, CA, and our regional and international offices, we are looking forward to growing our talented employee base and better supporting our customers from coast to coast, and around the world.”

For the last two decades, Telestream has been at the forefront of innovation in the digital video industry, pioneering file-based video transcoding and high-quality media exchange over IP networks. The company has been profitable since 2001 and has experienced consistent revenue growth every year since. With over 360 employees worldwide, today, the company is a recognized leader in the media and entertainment technology industry, with a wide-ranging portfolio of products for ingesting, packaging, and delivering video over any network. With the acquisition of IneoQuest, a leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution, Telestream is uniquely positioned to enable customers to deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers, on any device.

“This new facility is an asset to attract talent, convene customers, and collaborate with our partners to help accelerate our leadership in this video processing and delivery industry,” concluded Puopolo.