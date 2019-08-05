Telestream Introduces OptiQ Monitor at IBC 2019

Nevada City, California, August 5, 2019 – At IBC 2019, Telestream (Booth 7.C16 & 7.C14), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will introduce its second OptiQ live service. OptiQ Monitor creates major efficiencies in capital and operational expenditure whilst assuring optimum levels of Quality of Service and Quality of Experience for broadcasters, service providers and network operators worldwide.

To successfully deliver a fully monetized, rights protected, high quality event or channel requires more than just a world class encoder or packager. It starts with a good knowledge of what the broadcaster is delivering through pervasive video monitoring and analytics. OptiQ Monitor targets customers that have already put in place the infrastructure required to support their live streaming channels but have no monitoring infrastructure, especially post-CDN.

OptiQ as a framework of live services is a merging of the entire Telestream skill set around live streaming, workflow, cloud, integrated monitoring, containers and much more. The first application – OptiQ Channel – was showcased at NAB with its ultra-fast deployment, fully integrated monitoring and self-healing capabilities. Since Telestream started its development, it has become clear that underlying this channel creation system is an OptiQ framework that enables the creation of multiple different live services to meet different customer needs.

OptiQ Monitor enables users to integrate a superior level of video monitoring without needing to modify anything in their existing delivery chain. Building on this through OptiQ Channel, Telestream can provide all the necessary packaging, encoding, ingest environments to help customers build high quality live channels quickly and easily.

A key feature of the OptiQ framework is the ability to deploy Telestream technology in any public cloud data center. Now, Telestream has the ability with OptiQ Monitor to select any cloud data center, or as many as is required, and to specify the types of monitoring probes that customers want to push into those data centers. Then, the system architect hits ‘go’ and the entire monitoring network is automatically built up to perform robust QoS and QoE monitoring of a customer’s live streaming channels, even if they are not using OptiQ Channel to create those channels.

OptiQ Monitor allows users to observe how their CDNs are performing across multiple geographies. Also, they can monitor the performance of video encoders across their entire distribution network. If this performance is sub-optimal Telestream possesses a fast and cost-efficient solution. OptiQ Channel will deliver robust and efficient live streaming channels as a service in a completely cloud-deployed way.

“OptiQ Monitor enables successfully delivered channels in highly efficient and cost-effective ways,” commented Kenneth Haren, OptiQ Product Manager at Telestream. “Without effective monitoring you don’t have a channel. If you don’t monitor extensively and have granular visibility of the channel across all the geographies that it serves, and the devices and platforms that you seek to leverage then you can’t be confident that you are delivering a high-quality channel. Having good visibility of the health of a channel centres on the ability to monitor and analyse video data.”

OptiQ Monitor will be commercially available before IBC. Its speed to market is due to Telestream already possessing the enabling technology, understanding how to deploy it and having the multi cloud support needed to ensure worldwide support. At IBC, Telestream will showcase both OptiQ Monitor and OptiQ Channel. For more information on Telestream’s IBC exhibit, and to schedule a meeting at the event, please visit www.telestream.net/ibc