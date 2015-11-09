Telestream to Feature File-based Workflow Solutions at CCW+SATCON

Telestream®, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, will demonstrate its file-based media products in booth 1139 at CCW + SATCON taking place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, November 11 – 12, 2015.

Telestream will showcase the latest version of Vantage® a powerful, scalable, software-enabled media processing platform that manages all services from the camera to the point of distribution. Vantage combines transcoding, media capture, metadata processing, analysis, and content assembly into a unified system – that can be run on premises or in the cloud. Vantage allows content owners, producers, and distributors to quickly, easily, and cost-effectively ingest, edit, transform, package, monetize, and distribute their media.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will be able to see how Vantage has been optimized to support the IMF (Interoperable Master Format) standard to easily create multiple tailored versions of the same piece of content for different audiences. IMF allows the distribution of unique versions from content owners to service providers, or distributors—and multiple final destinations such as Airlines, Broadcasters, OTT (e.g. Netflix), DVD authoring, and more. More information on how Vantage can make an IMF workflow a hands-off process can be found at http://www.telestream.net/pdfs/datasheets/App-brief-Vantage-IMF.pdf

CCW attendees will also be able to get a hands on demonstration of the new Vantage user interface (UI) panel for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC. A result of customer-focused collaboration between the two companies, the panel is designed to offer Adobe Premiere Pro CC editors direct access to the Vantage media processing platform for speed and efficiency. The free panel allows job submission to Telestream Vantage direct from the Adobe Premiere Pro UI. This seamless integration provides secure, reliable, bi-directional high-speed transfer of media and metadata files ingested, processed and delivered through any Vantage workflow. Editors can track the progress of any encoding job on the Vantage server through the main Premiere Pro user interface.

Updated options will be shown that allow Vantage users to utilize the most advanced standards conversion technology available as well as best-in-class noise reduction and texture-aware upscaling and downsampling for HD(2K) to UHD(4K) media.

Telestream will also showcase the latest versions of its file-based captioning software products, MacCaption and CaptionMakerthat allow users to easily author, edit, encode, and repurpose video closed captions and subtitles for television, web, and mobile delivery. The latest versions of MacCaption and CaptionMaker include modernized user interfaces as well as new features designed to automate much of the cumbersome captioning workflow process. When used together with the Vantage family of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, Telestream's captioning products provide a solution to transcode, convert, troubleshoot, modify, and deploy caption data alongside video – regardless of the delivery platform.