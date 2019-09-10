Telestream Demonstrates SRT Hub Workflow with Microsoft and Haivision at IBC

Nevada City, California, September10, 2019 – At IBC2019, Telestream (Booth 7.C16 & 7.C14), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will participate in an SRT Hub demonstration with Microsoft Azure, Haivision, and others at the Microsoft booth, 1.C27.

Haivision SRT Hub is an intelligent low latency media routing service built on Microsoft Azure that connects edge devices and systems with cloud resources for broadcast contribution, production, and distribution workflows.

SRT Hub leverages the SRT (Secure, Reliable Transport) protocol, developed by Haivision, which provides broadcasters with an alternative to costly satellite links, purpose-built fiber networks, or proprietary transport solutions. SRT Hub helps broadcasters and video service providers easily build reliable and secure live and file-based content routing workflows on-demand.

Telestream will show Vantage Cloud Port and OptiQ Channel connected to Haivision’s SRT Hub Cloud Media Routing Service running on Azure. Telestream’s OptiQ Monitor will also be an optional enhancement to the overall workflow measuring QoE and QoS at strategic points within the live streaming environment.

“SRT is truly a game-changing technology for transmitting video over unmanaged internet connections while mitigating risk from unknown variables,” commented Stuart Newton, VP of Strategy within the Corporate Development Group at Telestream. “With the addition of SRT Hub, we can now easily and confidently connect OptiQ Channel and Vantage Cloud Port orchestration to larger, globally diverse contribution and broadcast workflows in both live and live-to-VOD use cases.”

Using an SRT Hub environment, Vantage Cloud Port workflows can prepare content for editing, archiving, sub-clipping and live to VOD transformation regardless of where media is originating with no need for proprietary protocols and hardware. Likewise, OptiQ Channel can source contribution feeds directly from SRT Hub to provide OTT content delivery with incredible agility around time, location and cost, with world-class quality assurance built-in to provide confidence in migrating live services to the cloud.

“We are pleased to showcase these important SRT Hub demonstrations on Microsoft Azure,” said Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President, Azure Storage, Media, & Edge, Microsoft Corp. “We look forward to working with Telestream, Haivision and the SRT Alliance to modernize media workflows for our customers.”

“Telestream Vantage workflow orchestration, OptiQ Channel and many other Telestream solutions can now be part of global low-latency contribution and distribution workflows that are viable for many new projects,” says Newton. “Using SRT Hub, new live streaming and file-based workflows like this are no longer reserved only for large-scale projects like the FIFA World Cup, the Super Bowl and the Olympics.”

Stuart Newton will be speaking at a panel entitled “Broadcast Production in the Cloud with SRT Hub & Microsoft Azure” on Sunday, September 15 at 4pm in Hall 14, Room G104.

Register to attend the panel session here: https://www.haivision.com/srt-hub-and-microsoft-azure-panel/

Telestream is a member of the SRT Open Source project, driven by the SRT Alliance, which is a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT. It optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks, such as the Internet, by dynamically adapting to the real-time network conditions between transport endpoints. This helps minimize the effects of jitter and bandwidth changes, while error-correction mechanisms help minimize packet loss.