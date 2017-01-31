Telestream Demonstrates Field-proven Solutions for Turning Video into Revenue at NAB 2017

Nevada City, California, January 31st, 2017 – At NAB 2017, on booth SL3316, Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will be demonstrating a full complement of tools to move video from ingest to any screen: efficiently handling all the latest formats and standards, including HDR, IMF, 4k and UHD, integrating social media into the broadcast workflow, and monetizing content through live event and live linear streaming.

Visitors to the Telestream booth will see how the Vantage Media Processing Platform streamlines operations and creates new revenue streams by orchestrating discrete tasks. Vantage allows users to ingest, edit, transcode, QC, package, monetize, and distribute their media. It currently supports HDR, UltraHD and 4K and IMF.

"While we’ve been developing full support for UHD, 4K and HDR video formats, consumers are now familiar with and driving growth with HDR adoption in particular. Whether NAB attendees need to move HDR video through their existing workflows, transcode it for use in non-HDR environments, insert QC checks or handle closed captions and subtitles, Telestream has tested, proven solutions to handle it," explains Paul Turner, Vice President of Enterprise Products at Telestream.

A particular focus for Telestream at NAB will be live video streaming. At the show, Telestream will demonstrate how to achieve enterprise-class live capture and content streaming with its Lightspeed Live Stream and Lightspeed Live Capture applications. Lightspeed Live Stream solves the problem of preparing real time content for adaptive bitrate live event and live linear streaming while Lightspeed Live Capture can independently ingest multiple channels of SD or HD or a single channel of UHD.

Streaming live content via Facebook has become a critical method connecting with viewers. Telestream addresses that need with Wirecast Gear, its new turnkey system optimized to run the company’s popular Wirecast live streaming production software. Featuring Facebook Live as a streaming destination, Wirecast allows users to create and stream high-production value broadcasts from their computers to their Facebook timelines with just a few clicks. Wirecast includes a “with” field, which allows live posts to be attributed to verified sponsors; it also includes place tagging, streaming to groups and events, and “continuous live” streaming.

For organizations looking to add social media distribution to their broadcast, cable and over-the-top video workflows, Telestream will showcase its Social Media Solution, which enables marketing professionals easily to posts video, text and images to multiple social media destinations including YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+, Vimeo, Facebook and Brightcove. Social Media Solution helps bridge the gap between social media and traditional broadcast departments, allowing both groups to maximize efficiency.

"Professional video organizations uniformly recognize the need to connect with their audiences through social media and OTT platforms. Telestream continues to meet the needs of our industry with tools to stream to Facebook Live and to simply, elegantly batch-publish video from existing workflows to social media channels with customization and monetization options," says Scott Murray, VP of Marketing at Telestream.

“We’ve seen a real shift in the industry since NAB 2016. Whereas last year this industry was still kicking the tires on HDR vs. 4k or how to engage with social media, leaving it up to their marketing teams, in 2017 they are not just ready but eager to move forward. Across the line, our streaming, transcoding and automation solutions are addressing the requirements of HDR and IMF, simplifying social media and OTT publishing, solving the challenges our customers face. At NAB 2017, we are looking forward to helping people take advantage of these new opportunities within their existing operations,” concludes Murray.