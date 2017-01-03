Telestream Demonstrates Advances in Live Streaming, Video Transcoding, Quality Control & Workflow Automation at BVE 2017

Nevada City, California, January 03, 2017 – Telestream® (stand N22), a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, will use BVE 2017 to provide UK debuts for significant new developments in both hardware and software products for streaming and workflow automation. Furthermore, it will be the first UK trade show since Telestream acquired file-based quality control specialist, Vidcheck. The company will showcase the integration between Vidchecker and Vantage, highlighting latest updates in Vidchecker, and the operational efficiencies these two platforms bring to their users.

Forming the centerpiece of its technology showcase, Telestream’s Vantage® Media Processing Platform is the foundation for a broad range of enterprise-class transcoding and workflow automation software products that allow content owners, producers, and distributors to realize significant savings and efficiencies, elegantly streamlining discrete media processing tasks. At BVE, Telestream will spotlight new ways in which Vantage supports a diversity of trending technologies and standards. New at the show is a no-charge update to Vantage Timed Text Flip, which adds support for DVB subtitle conversion and insertion. In addition, Telestream will demonstrate how Vantage 16 bit video processing pipeline supports the emerging HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats. Telestream has long been a supporter of the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) and at BVE will be demonstrating continued Vantage support for the new DPP delivery specifications, along with support for the emergent IMF standards at both the simple and complex levels.

A particular focus for Telestream at BVE will be live video streaming. Telestream has been developing streaming solutions since 2009 and has over 50,000 active licence holders of its Wirecast live streaming production platform, which last year became one of the first streaming platforms to support Facebook Live. Response to this feature has been significant as Wirecast is allowing users to build bigger audiences with Facebook Live broadcasts that are richer in both style and content.

Also at BVE, Telestream will provide a UK debut for its Lightspeed Live Stream enterprise-class live multiscreen encoding, packaging and distribution system. It can be deployed as a standalone solution for live multiscreen streaming services or combined with the Vantage Media Processing Platform via the optional Lightspeed Live Capture product.

“We live in a rapidly evolving digital environment where broadcasters and service providers must remain laser-focussed on production and delivery technologies in order to create efficiencies, increase reach and engagement, and maximize revenue,” commented Guy Elliott, Region Sales Manager EMEA at Telestream. “At Telestream, the last 12 months have seen some key strategic changes, both with the introduction of new products and the acquisition of Vidcheck. BVE provides a fantastic opportunity to present the new, richer offering of products and services to the UK and wider European market. We’re bullish about the strategic and tactical advantages we can provide our users: look forward to some exciting discussions at BVE.”