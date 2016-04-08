Telestream Debuts Telestream Cloud, High Quality SaaS (software-as-a-service) for Video Encoding in the Cloud

Telestream Introduces ProRes Support to Telestream Cloud

At NAB 2016 on booth SL 4525, Telestream, a global market leader in video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, will debut Telestream Cloud, a video encoding SaaS (software as a service) ideally suited to meet the needs of video production and post production professionals. Telestream Cloud features support for the popular Apple ProRes video format, and extends the reach of encoding capabilities to a wider audience seeking Telestream quality encoding, while offering cloud-encoding scalability for current users.

Telestream's Cloud service offers high quality video transcoding for all formats and codecs, and dynamically scales in response to customer requirements. The service utilizes an easy yet powerful API to automate and integrate into customer workflows. File transfer and encoding times are optimized from any location since Telestream Cloud leverages multiple cloud service providers including Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services and Rackspace.

Telestream’s cloud-based transcoding service provides users with a fast, intuitive and highly cost-effective means to start producing ProRes output. For media that resides in the cloud and is destined for OTT distribution, Telestream Cloud takes a fraction of the time to commission and operate compared with an on-premises approach. Telestream Cloud pricing is structured as pay-as you-go monthly subscriptions for quick scaling as your workflow changes with no upfront expenses.

Telestream Cloud features certified ProRes presets to deliver high quality video files that conform to Apple standards and ensures trouble free, cost efficient post-production on Apple’s Final Cut Pro platform, as well as other popular editing software packages.

“Since its introduction, ProRes has revolutionized the post market, fundamentally changing the toolkit available to the widest audience of pro editors, and has become a standard mezzanine format for many media workflows,” commented Barbara DeHart, VP Desktop and Cloud Businesses at Telestream. “Now, Telestream is providing new impetus to this revolution, providing confidence of error free encoded files that unauthorized implementations might produce. Our elegant Cloud infrastructure offers all users a low-cost means of producing high quality ProRes files for their media workflows.”