Telestream Becomes First Company to Add IMSC 1.0 Subtitle Support to Captioning Products

Nevada City, California, April 4, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that its entire suite of captioning and subtitling products now supports IMSC 1.0, the new OTT standard for subtitling and captioning. For major networks and content distributors standardizing on the IMF file-based delivery format, such as Netflix, delivering subtitles for streaming content with IMSC 1.0 Timed Text is a requirement.

“Whether creating subtitles with our MacCaption or CaptionMaker software, or automating subtitle conversion with the Timed Text Flip module in Vantage, Telestream is the first company to create, edit, extract, and automate with the IMSC 1.0 Timed Text specification,” said Giovanni Galvez, Product Manager for Telestream Captioning and Subtitling Software. “We also have the only IMSC 1.0 solution that can be integrated with existing transcode workflows.”

Assured Compliance with Accessibility Mandates

Government legislation in a growing number of countries requires broadcasters to deliver closed captioning and subtitles to Internet outlets. However, compliance can sometimes introduce manual processes and time-consuming workarounds into workflows that were otherwise automated. With the addition of IMSC 1.0 in Timed Text Flip, Vantage users can work with caption or subtitle data inside the same automated workflow they rely on every day.

Customers can now automatically convert common caption/subtitle files to IMSC 1.0 Timed Text from archives of old caption and subtitle files. Any supported caption/subtitle file type can be extracted and converted via watch folders, API, or simple drag and drop operations. IMSC 1.0 is now available as a master caption or subtitle format in any Telestream workflow.

“At PBS we are very focused on integrating Internet and broadcast efforts, and to that end, we are supporting the IMSC 1.0 caption and subtitle format, a key element of the emerging ATSC 3.0 and IMF standards being used for both broadcast and broadband applications. The standard is a technological advancement over current 608/708 caption standards and facilitates a more diverse range of languages, including those requiring image-based fonts. Being able to leverage a single file for both broadcast and OTT delivery is a huge step forward in streamlining file-based workflows, and one of the more significant benefits of the ATSC 3.0 and IMF standards,” said Chris Homer, VP Engineering at PBS.

Benefits of IMSC Support:

Pass validation to comply with IMSC 1.0 specification

Start delivering IMSC 1.0 without changing your existing workflow

Automate and quickly migrate to IMSC 1.0 from archived files

Export a subtitle format compatible with IMF





In addition to IMSC 1.0 workflows, export now includes options for iTunes .iTT subtitles along with new support for Teletext OP-47 and OP-42 for Australian and European broadcasters.