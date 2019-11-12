Telestream Announces Version 9 of ScreenFlow Video Editing & Screen Recording Software

Nevada City, California, November 12 – Telestream, a global leader of digital media tools, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced the immediate availability of ScreenFlow 9, the latest version of the company’s award-winning video editing and screen recording software for the Mac. Built for marketers, educators, online-trainers, Vloggers and anyone needing an affordable, easy to use screen recording and video editing application, ScreenFlow creates high-quality, professional videos with ease. Starting at $129, version 9 raises the bar again with new streamlined editing tools, multiscreen recording capability, a new clip editor, high-resolution proxy editing workflow, and more.

“The new features in ScreenFlow 9 focus on enabling users to create even more professional looking content that engages and retains viewers’ attention,” says Bryce Stejskal, Product Manager at Telestream. “Thanks in part to our passionate customer base, ScreenFlow continues to evolve to be the perfect communications tool for users wanting to communicate with video, while avoiding the complexities frequently associated with other video editing applications.”

ScreenFlow’s intuitive interface is developed specifically for Mac users whether they’re creating home movies or professional video. New features in version 9 include:

· Multiscreen Recording

o When one screen isn’t enough, this option gives users more space to layout multiple applications which can help viewers follow processes and examples even better.

· Timeline Tools Palette

o New editing tools such as Hand, Zoom, Blade and Track Select are now in ScreenFlow. Users can switch cursor functions using hotkeys to make it easier to navigate the timeline, make quick track splits, and select entire layers in the timeline.

· Proxy Editing

o Proxy resolution editing can reduce demands on the CPU when editing high-resolution images. This allows users to edit more demanding content on less powerful systems without slowing down. When the project is ready to be published, the high-resolution images are used for maximum quality.

· Clip Editor

o Media clips can now be previewed and trimmed to size before dropping them into the timeline. This streamlines the editing process by reducing adjustments to timeline sizing and viewing parameters.

· New Click Effects

o With updated radar click effects, users can further customize their cursor looks adjusting the size, color, duration and blur during screen recording so viewers can more easily follow along.



ScreenFlow Version 9 also includes performance updates for the latest Mac OS, updated capture card support, thumbnail image improvements and manual media management features making it the most powerful ScreenFlow version yet.

A comprehensive Stock Media Library is available in ScreenFlow for an additional fee ($60/year) which gives users unlimited access to 500,000+ pieces of unique media. An incredible value that can further elevate production quality, this easily accessible content includes videos, stock graphics and lower thirds, audio effects, music clips, action icons, images and more.

Download the trial or purchase ScreenFlow 9 now at: https://www.telestream.net/screenflow/overview.htm