Telestream Announces Version 8 of ScreenFlow Video Editing & Screen Recording Software

Nevada City, California, August 1st, 2018 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced ScreenFlow 8.0 – the latest version of the company’s award-winning video editing and screen recording software for the Mac. ScreenFlow’s intuitive design makes it easy for educators, vloggers/bloggers, marketers, online trainers, app developers, gamers or any aspiring video producer to create high-quality video content. ScreenFlow version 8.0 adds a variety of new features including new Styles and Templates to increase editing productivity and streamline editing workflows, as well as an all new integrated Stock Media Library.

The new Templates allow users to pre-create ScreenFlow projects with placeholder clips in the timeline for important recorded media, as well as external media. Once a template is saved, future ScreenFlow recordings are opened directly in the template project, reducing the amount of editing required to complete jobs. For users creating software tutorials, serialized videos, or even videos with similar formats, the new Templates in version 8.0 allow for quicker video production and less tedious editing, resulting in more time spent on the creative aspects of video production.

The new Styles feature offers customized media configurations that streamline individual asset editing, saving time in the editing process. With Styles, ScreenFlow users can now easily copy/paste video parameters (like scale, positioning, filters, axis rotation and more) and apply them to individual pieces of media. For example, should users want to create a style for their webcam recordings, they can now apply their “webcam style,” positioning it within their project exactly where they want it, without additional editing.

A new Stock Media Library is available in ScreenFlow version 8.0 and offers users unlimited access to 500,000+ pieces of unique media, giving users easily accessible content to elevate the quality of videos they create with ScreenFlow. At only $60 a year, the Stock Media Library offers a very cost-effective alternative to other stock media options that often charge by the download or hundreds of dollars for yearly subscriptions.

ScreenFlow 8.0 is available immediately from the Telestream store for just $129.00. Customers who have purchased previous versions of ScreenFlow on telestream.net can upgrade for as little as $39.00 (pricing will vary according to the version previously purchased). ScreenFlow is also available for purchase through a network of Telestream resellers and affiliates, as well as on the Mac App Store.