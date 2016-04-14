Telestream Announces Vantage Multiscreen VP9 Encoding and Packaging

Enterprise workflow automation and processing for VP9 encoding for web, mobile and connected TV delivery

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced upcoming support for the VP9 video coding format in the next release of its Vantage Transcode Multiscreen video transcoding, packaging and workflow automation product. VP9 encoding is scheduled as part of Vantage version 7, available mid-2016, and will allow content creators and distributors to support delivery to over 2 billion VP9-enabled end points using Vantage enterprise workflow automation.

The WebM VP9 video codec is designed for web and mobile video. Major content providers like YouTube have seen up to 50% bandwidth savings when using VP9 as compared with H.264, improving video quality and the overall user experience. While part of the appeal for VP9 is due to the open source, royalty-free nature of the format, the efficiency and quality improvements compared to H.264 make it increasingly attractive to content distributors and consumers alike.

"VP9 was built for the web. As web video moves to HTML5, VP9 allows publishers to deliver improved quality to over two billion end points.” said Matt Frost, Head of Partnerships and Strategy at Google Chrome Media. “Professional workflow automation tools such as Telestream Vantage make it easier to prepare and deploy VP9 at scale, and we are pleased with the addition of VP9 within the Vantage product family."

As publishers transition from Flash to HTML5 video, adding support for VP9 distribution can increase viewer quality and increase watch times. VP9 is supported in a number of major browsers, and is widely supported in mobile SoC (system on a chip) and smart TV platforms.

“Telestream Vantage is used around the world to create multi-screen content in every format required by a myriad of device platforms throughout the world,” said Paul Turner, VP of Enterprise Products at Telestream. “By adding support for VP9 in Vantage, Telestream is further extending its coverage by enabling this highly efficient format to be generated automatically and rapidly without human intervention.”

VP9 support will be available to all customers of Vantage Multiscreen.