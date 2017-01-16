Telestream Announces President and Chief Operating Officer: New Role Strengthens Leadership Team, Sharpens Focus on Continued Growth

Nevada City, California, January 16, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced the appointment of Kyle Ford as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). A new position within Telestream’s senior leadership team, Ford will be responsible for the tactical implementation of operational strategies, reporting to the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dan Castles. Kyle Ford has commenced his role at Telestream with immediate effect.

This new senior-level appointment comes as Telestream announced its 19th consecutive year of profitable growth. 2016 was a record year for the company with significant operational growth in every geographic region: the company’s performance was further strengthened by its sixth company acquisition – QC leader Vidcheck – and by the strategic addition of a number of live video streaming products to its portfolio.

“Telestream enters 2017 in a strong position with record results and significant further growth on the horizon. To ensure we continue on this winning trajectory, we needed to expand our management structure and add an executive focused on operational strategies within our senior leadership team,” commented Dan Castles, CEO at Telestream. “After a lengthy recruitment process, we have succeeded in securing an excellent strategist and team player.”

Castles reports that there was a conscious decision to appoint an executive from outside of the traditional broadcast space. Kyle Ford arrives at Telestream with a background in the software and digital media industries having held senior positions with MediaOne, Comcast and AT&T.

“For us to continue to grow and evolve as a company, serving not just traditional broadcasters but also a growing range of electronic media markets, we must likewise increase the genetic diversity within Telestream,” states Castles. “But equally, we must not lose the nuance of what’s special about our company, while we continue to become a larger global player.”

In his role as President and COO, Kyle Ford will focus on expanding the company’s market penetration as well as establishing the new live streaming products that Telestream introduced in 2016. In particular, Ford will bring a fresh perspective to Telestream’s go-to-market strategy and customer relationships, both directly and through the company’s global channel partner network.

“I join Telestream at a fascinating stage in its development with many opportunities to grow and develop further,” commented Kyle Ford. “What initially attracted me to Telestream was its insightful approach to an industry that is in transition; as well as the calibre of the team and a culture that is open, creative and collaborative. I’m tremendously excited to join this great organization.”

Telestream strengthens leadership team at time of industry flux

The creation of Kyle Ford’s new role is a clear indication that Telestream intends to seize the opportunities that are present in a fluid and dynamic marketplace – opportunities that require efficient operations management and clear customer communications. “Working in the software and telecoms industries I’m used to radical change,” comments Kyle Ford. “It is inevitable in any huge industry shift, such as the one that broadcast is currently experiencing, that you get a combination of players who are progressive with those that are defensive.

“As an industry, our role is to serve our customers with the tools and technologies that allow them to prepare and distribute media through any particular channel at the right cost level,” he remarked. “Part of our job is to prepare people for the unpredictable. We find ourselves in a media landscape where nobody knows the ultimate way that consumers will access that media.”

Dan Castles asserts that the broadcast industry should challenge itself to provide strong thought leadership at times of change. “Within the vendor community, we need to explain more fully how we intend to resolve the challenges that face our customers’ business operations."

“We need a dialogue with our customers – with our new management structure we’re well-equipped to provide that,” observed Castles. “In an uncertain world, we need a strategic long-term view, sharing with our customers where this evolution in media consumption could lead us, giving all parties time to prepare for what might be needed. We welcome Kyle onto our team at this pivotal point in Telestream’s evolution.”