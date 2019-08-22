Telestream Announces 25GE Network Support for PRISM Media Processing Platform

Nevada City, California, August 22 – At IBC 2019, Telestream (Booth 7.C16 & 7.C14), a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, will showcase major new functionality in its PRISM media processing platform. Telestream acquired PRISM recently when Tektronix’s video test, monitoring and quality assurance solutions for the broadcast and digital media markets were integrated into Telestream.

PRISM is the industry’s first hybrid IP/SDI media processing platform that bridges the gap between traditional SDI and IP media networks and now comes with a new mixed media card that enables support of 25GE networks. This approach allows existing installed units to be easily upgraded in the field with simple to install hardware, while new units with the new mixed media card only require a software update. Both upgrade routes are available at the same affordable price.

The addition of the 25GE interface within PRISM provides support for a variety of media networks from SD all the way to 4K HDR and WCG - enabling the transmission of the new generation of super high-resolution video and audio signals.

“PRISM has led the way through the SDI to IP transition. The new 25GE capabilities of PRISM allow users to directly connect to, and look at, uncompressed 4K signals being carried on IP networks,” commented Tsuyoshi Kitagawa, Product Manager at Telestream. “Users can transition to this 25GE capability at any time which de-risks initial purchase decisions and protects their investment.”

PRISM has been designed to meet the needs of engineering, operations and content creators on a single platform. A choice of software options allows greater flexibility on configuration and ease of future upgrades. PRISM is a single box solution from SD to 4K regardless of it being carried on SDI or IP. Using the same platform, UI and measurements across the whole team enable collaborative working and faster times to resolution.

Telestream offers the 25GE option in both PRISM form factors – the 3RU 9” full touchscreen, MPI2-25 as well as the 1RU rasterizer, MPX2-25. The proven PRISM IP measurements available in all models. All HDR /WCG features such as STOP waveform, CIE Charts, and a variety of False color displays can be used for the 4K content creation that carried through 25GE.

For more information on Telestream’s IBC exhibit, and to schedule a meeting at the event, please visit https://www.telestream.net/ibc