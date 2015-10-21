Telestream and Vigor Announce Technology Partnership to Enhance PitchBlue Platform

Telestream, a leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions and Vigor, a leader in TV content distribution and ad insertion services, today announced a technology partnership designed to further streamline operations at TV stations.

The integration of Telestream’s Vantage software with Vigor software will focus on optimizing the flow of new syndication content coming across the PitchBlue® platform. As North America’s largest syndicated program delivery service, PitchBlue is used by major content owners to distribute over 700,000 TV episodes every month. Vigor and Telestream’s development work will give stations guaranteed access to the latest technologies used for PitchBlue, including the upcoming feature enhancements of AFD, 720P and transition into AAC audio.

“We are pleased with the enhancements that the integration brings to the PitchBlue footprint. But more importantly, we are proud that our work with Telestream will make overall operations easier and smoother for our stations,” said Magnus Sorlander, CEO and Founder of Vigor. “We are always focused on how to make things better for our customers and this partnership is the perfect fit.”

Currently, the PitchBlue footprint includes 1,500 North American locations who receive content from CBS, Fox Networks and Deluxe/GDMX via Vigor’s Magnubox® server. Vigor and Telestream saw the opportunity to collaborate on additional metadata features due to the increase in syndication content coming through the PitchBlue platform. This partnership supports both companies’ commitment to making sure stations gain the most value by working with Vigor and Telestream.

Paul Turner, Vice President Enterprise Product Management, adds, “At Telestream, we focus on utilizing the latest technologies to deliver award-winning quality and world class support. Vigor has echoed those same business objectives for years and we are excited to work with them to help all of our customers grow their business.”

The integration will be officially released by October 2015.