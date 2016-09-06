Telestream Acquires UK-based QC Specialist Vidcheck

Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced the acquisition of UK-based Quality Control (QC) technology specialist, Vidcheck. Established in 2009, Vidcheck is recognized as a leading developer in automated QC solutions within file-based production workflows. Its system solutions are used by broadcasters, facilities and content owners worldwide, such as ITV, BBC, CBS and many others. The privately funded acquisition is complete and the new combined company will take its bow at IBC (stand 7.B26).

In recent years, Vidcheck QC technology has enjoyed significant commercial success, especially in European markets. Vidchecker, the company’s flagship product, is the gold-standard for file-based automated QC with correction and sales have shown strong and sustainable growth for a number of years. Similarly, Telestream’s Vantage media processing platform has maintained rapid worldwide sales growth for the last six years. Telestream will build on Vidcheck’s success, providing greater reach around the globe and strong sales and market presence offering its customers even more effective and efficient solutions.

“Vidcheck’s team and product portfolio line up very well with our area of expertise,” said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream LLC. Castles continued, “It is not just some great technology and products that we are acquiring but also a gifted, talented and passionate team that will reinforce our resources here at Telestream. We look forward to leveraging our combined know-how to offer our worldwide customer base an even more complete and exciting product portfolio.”

"Telestream is a great home for Vidcheck, technically, commercially and culturally,” commented Thomas Dove, CEO of Vidcheck Ltd. “The companies have complementary technologies which will feed into both product ranges, the most obvious being the perfect fit of Vidchecker auto QC with Vantage. With Telestream's sales and support reach, Vidchecker will naturally be available to a much wider set of customers, particularly in North America. Being part of Telestream provides a great launch pad for the next phase of growth for Vidcheck."

Vidchecker is the file-based QC solution of choice at many major broadcasters worldwide. Feedback to news of the acquisition from this audience has been strongly positive. One example of this is UK-based commercial broadcaster, ITV. “Vidchecker is a trusted tool that we at ITV use to ensure that the content we create, and receive is of the highest image quality and meets all the required format specifications for our online platform partners and linear broadcast. With the ever increasing number of formats and standards, we look forward to seeing continued improvements now that Vidcheck has been acquired by Telestream, whose Vantage platform is at the heart of ITV’s Content Delivery Platform," said David Hornsby Head of Content Technology at ITV.

About Vidcheck and Vidchecker:

Vidcheck provides elegant, advanced software applications to automatically check and correct video and audio in file-based digital video, focusing on the requirements of the broadcast industry, at a cost-effective price.

Vidchecker is an easy to install Windows software application for PCs/servers. It removes the labor intensive tasks of manually checking conformance by eye and hand, the need to check video/audio compliance with waveform monitors and audio loudness meters, and to manually correct levels with video processing amplifiers, and other tools. The GUI is accessed through a web browser either on the local machine or remotely over a network. It is optimized for checking file-based video before and after distribution, and for use by broadcasters for checking files received from post production and content distributors to ensure that file, video and audio parameters and levels are correct and ready for broadcast.