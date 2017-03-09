Telestream to Acquire IneoQuest

Nevada City, California, March 9, 2017 –Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced its agreement to acquire IneoQuest, the global leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution across managed and unmanaged networks. Founded in 2001, IneoQuest is headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, with sales operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. With this acquisition, Telestream will enable its customers to deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers on any device. The terms of the deal were not disclosed as both companies are privately held.

With video quality a critical part of the viewer experience, IneoQuest’s analytics solutions help hundreds of media companies and service providers around the world deliver the highest possible quality across any network, managed or unmanaged. Recognized as an industry leader and innovator by Deloitte, Red Herring, Inc., Frost & Sullivan, and others, IneoQuest’s patented solutions continue to set the standard for measuring video quality, quality of service, and viewer experience.

The recent acquisition of quality control (QC) technology specialist, Vidcheck, extended Telestream’s portfolio of solutions that facilitate the creation of high quality content by its customers. The addition of IneoQuest technologies will enable Telestream to guarantee the quality of content delivered across managed networks or across the Internet. This acquisition will extend the company’s reach from content creation to content distribution and, ultimately, to the audience.

“When it comes to media processing and delivery, the Telestream brand has become synonymous with quality. With the addition of IneoQuest technology to our existing QC capabilities, our customers will have the ability to monitor quality at any point in the delivery pipeline, making diagnosing and correcting a problem easier than ever before. With IneoQuest solutions, customers will also have access to actionable intelligence that will allow them to deploy content more strategically and gain new levels of confidence that their video is of the highest quality," said Dan Castles, Telestream's CEO.

IneoQuest's solutions can tell customers if content was prepared correctly, and if it was delivered properly over managed and unmanaged networks to their viewers. Remote hardware and software agents placed throughout the delivery network, give dynamic feedback on stream quality all the way to consumption point. If a problem with quality arises, having multiple monitoring points quickly isolates the problem area, allowing quick corrective action.

"Whether a broadcaster, a content provider, or a carrier, our customers want to understand where their content delivery networks are most effective, and where they are not. IneoQuest technology provides them with intelligence that allows them to assess the viewer experience at delivery and take immediate, appropriate action,” explained Calvin Harrison, IneoQuest's CEO.

"We are happy to be joining the Telestream family and are looking forward to seeing our technology contribute to Telestream's next phase of growth," added Harrison.

“IneoQuest's product portfolio lines up very well with our areas of expertise. Not only are we acquiring award winning-technology and products but also a talented team of people with shared values and a similar culture of innovation. We look forward to building on IneoQuest's business success and further developing their solutions,” concluded Castles.

The deal is subject to customary conditions and is expected to be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2017. William Blair & Co. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to IneoQuest. DLA Piper LLP serves as legal counsel to Telestream, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is legal counsel to IneoQuest.