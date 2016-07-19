TELEMUNDO’S UNPRECEDENTED THREE-HOUR FINALE OF “EL SEÑOR DE LOS CIELOS” FOURTH SEASON REACHES NEARLY FIVE MILLION VIEWERS

MIAMI – July 19, 2016 – The unprecedented fourth season conclusion of TELEMUNDO’s highly-rated Super Series “El Señor de los Cielos” reached 4,577,000 viewers during its three-hour conclusion last night, according to Nielsen. Starring Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas, the finale averaged 2,644,000 total viewers, 1,480,000 adults 18-49 and 753,000 adults 18-34 from 8-11pm. Fueled by the “El Senor de los Cielos” finale, TELEMUNDO outperformed Univision from 8-11pm by +37% among total viewers, +67% among adults 18-49 and +96% among adults 18-34. Locally, the three-hour finale ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program in its time period, in Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and New York among total viewers and adults 18-49.

During its full run, “El Señor de los Cielos” averaged 1,968,000 total viewers and 1,143,000 adults 18-49. The Super Series helped TELEMUNDO rank as the #1 broadcast network Monday-Friday at 10pm during regular programming among adults 18-34 and #2 among all networks behind Adult Swim. “El Señor de los Cielos” illustrates the innovative concept of the TELEMUNDO SUPER SERIES™ – faster paced, action-packed and shorter scripted drama series designed to return for multiple seasons, placing TELEMUNDO at the forefront of Spanish-language television in the United States.

The 10pm hour of the “El Señor de los Cielos” finale was the highest-rated broadcast program, in the time slot, regardless of language, among adults 18-49 (1,693,000) and adults 18-34 (879,000). Additionally, the 10pm finale delivery surpassed the season three finale among total viewers (2,970,000 vs. 2,958,000) and among 18-34 (879,000 vs. 873,000).

The finale for “El Señor de los Cielos” ranked as the #1 most social primetime program in broadcast across all networks, regardless of language. It also reached a total of 51,200,000 global Facebook users and generated a total of 2,600,000 views from a Facebook Live integration during a first ever watch-party with cast. On the day of its finale “El Señor de los Cielos” reached 167,000 unique users across digital platforms, +132% vs. season three, +35% vs. season two, and +159% vs. season one.

During its full run, the Super Series reached 502,000,000 global Facebook users across social media platforms, and generated 38,000,000 actions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, it also reached 2,700,000 U.S. unique users across all digital platforms.

For the first time ever, season four of “El Señor de Los Cielos” offered viewers a unique real-time second screen experience through the Double Acción app. The app generated 150,000 downloads and 321,000 user interactions.

“El Señor de los Cielos” is an original TELEMUNDO Studios production filmed in Mexico by Argos Televisión. Written by Luis Zelkowicz, the series is directed by Danny Gavidia, Jaime Segura and Carlos Villegas, with José Gerardo Guillen and Marcela Mejia as executive producers.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD. Finale: 7/18/16, fast cume based on a 6-minute qualifier; NSI, A18-49 & P2+, ranking based on impressions among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV and MFX for 8-11pm ET/PT, 7-10pm CT. Digital: Adobe Analytics, US Only; 7/18/16. Social: Facebook Insights, Shareablee, ListenFirst, 7/18/16. Full run: Nielsen, Live+SD, 3/28/16-7/18/16. TEL rank in time slot based on M-F 10-11pm strict daypart excluding specials, 3/28/16-7/15/16. Digital: Digital: Adobe Analytics, US Only; 3/28/16-7/18/16; Social: Facebook Insights, Shareablee.

