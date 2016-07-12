TELEMUNDO RANKS AS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK IN SUNDAY PRIME AMONG TOTAL VIEWERS, ADULTS 18-49 AND 18-34

MIAMI – July 12, 2016 – TELEMUNDO ranked as the #1 Spanish-language network in Sunday prime with an average of 1,828,000 among total viewers, 753,000 among adults 18-49 and 348,000 among adults 18-34, according to Nielsen. The network outperformed the combined delivery of Univision’s and Unimas’ on Sunday night by +28% among total viewers, +3% among adults 18-49 and +16% among adults 18-34. The much-anticipated “La Voz Kids” fourth season finale was the highest rated primetime program on Spanish-language TV among total viewers (2,293,000), adults 18-49 (923,000) and adults 18-34 (424,000).

Locally, the popular signing competition ranked as the #1 Spanish-language program, in its time period, among total viewers and adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Phoenix, Sacramento, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Tampa and Boston, and in Miami where it was also #1, regardless of language, in both demos.

On the social media front, the finale of “La Voz Kids” reached 16,000,000 global Facebook users and generated 56,000 actions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Produced out of Universal Orlando Resort, featuring hosts Jorge Bernal and Patricia Manterola, and returning music star Coaches Pedro Fernandez, Natalia Jimenez and Daddy Yankee, “La Voz Kids” features young vocalists between the ages of seven and 15 competing for a recording contract and a cash prize to support their education.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD, 7/10/16, Sun 7-11pm. NSI, Live+SD, A18-49 & P2+, ranking based on impressions among TEL, UNI, UMA, AZA, ETV, MFX, ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX & CW for 8-10pm ET/PT & 7-9pm MT/CT Shareablee.

