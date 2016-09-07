TELEMUNDO ENDS THE SUMMER AS THE #1 SPANISH-LANGUAGE NETWORK IN PRIMETIME FOR THE SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK, OUTPERFORMING UNIVISION AMONG ADULTS 18-49

MIAMI – September 6, 2016 – Telemundo ranks as the #1 Spanish-language network during Monday-Friday primetime among adults 18-49 continuing its historic winning streak in Spanish-language television for a seventh consecutive week, according to Nielsen. Fueled by the success of its new primetime series – “Silvana Sin Lana” at 8pm, “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso” at 9pm and “Señora Acero 3, La Coyote” at 10pm, Telemundo delivered 819,000 adults 18-49 and 387,000 adults 18-34.

Telemundo ranked as the #2 network among adults 18-34 beating ABC, CBS, FOX and Univision during the week of 8/29/16 in Monday-Friday 8-11pm primetime across all broadcast and cable networks, regardless of language. The network also ranked #4 among adults 18-49, regardless of language, beating FOX and Univision.

Last Friday, Telemundo, the home of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, reached nearly 5 million total viewers cumulatively and averaged 2.8 million total viewers and 1.6 million adults 18-49 with the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup qualifier match between Mexico and El Salvador, simulcast on NBC UNIVERSO. The match was the #1 program, regardless of language, on broadcast and cable among adults 18-49. Locally, the soccer match was #1 regardless of language, on broadcast and cable among adults 18-49 in New York, San Francisco and Sacramento. Among total viewers and adults 18-49, it was the #1 program in Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas.

Telemundo owns the U.S. broadcast and online rights in Spanish-language to the FIFA World Cup®, across all platforms (except radio) through 2022.

Source: Nielsen, Live+SD. 8/29/16-9/2/16. #1 SLTV net rank based on M-F 7-11pm. Regardless of language ranker based on M-F 8-11pm. Strict dayparts used. Live+SD, 9/2/16, fast national data, game average delivery based on match window; reach based on 6 minute qualifier for full program duration; local data based on NSI, 10pm-12am ET/ 7-9pm PT.

###

About TELEMUNDO:

TELEMUNDO is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content across its multiplatform portfolio to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The network features original scripted dramas from Telemundo Studios – the #1 producer of Spanish-language primetime content – as well as non-scripted productions, theatrical motion pictures, specials, news and first-class sports events, reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic viewers in 210 markets through its 17 owned stations and 54 broadcast affiliates. TELEMUNDO is part of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

Press Contacts:

Michelle Alban

Vice President, Corporate Communications

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

305-889-7585

michelle.alban@nbcuni.com

Elizabeth Vazquez

305-882-8747

Elizabeth.Vazquez@nbcuni.com