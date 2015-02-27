Telemundo 51 Miami Is Most Watched Local Station In Miami-Fort Lauderdale Market

“Noticiero Telemundo 51” Is Most-Watched Local Program at 11 PM, Regardless of Language, For 23 Consecutive Months; Telemundo 51 Tops the Market at 5:30 PM, 6 PM and Primetime For February 2015

Telemundo Stations in Los Angeles and Chicago Secure Top Ratings for Early, Afternoon Newscasts

MIRAMAR, FL – (February 27, 2015) – The Telemundo Station Group today announced that its local stations in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago secured top market ratings among key demographic groups during the February 2015 sweep period. Specifically, Telemundo 51 Miami (WSCV) outranked all other stations at 11 PM among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, regardless of language, for 23 consecutive months at the close of the February 2015 sweep period. WSCV also outranked all other stations in the market among Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 at 5:30 PM, 6 PM, Primetime and 11 PM for February 2015. Additionally, the Telemundo owned stations in Los Angeles and Chicago had the most-watched programs in their markets for specific time periods.

Specifically, Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) had the number one early morning newscast in the market at 6 AM among Adults 18-34, regardless of language. KVEA’s 6 AM newscast was also the most-watched newscast among all other Spanish-language stations in the market among Adults 18-49. KVEA’s 5:30 PM local newscast outranked all others as the most-watched newscast among Adults 18-49, regardless of language. Additionally, KVEA's 6 PM newscast was the second most-watched newscast in the time period for the eighth-consecutive months among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54. Telemundo Chicago (WSNS) was the number one most-watched Spanish-language station during the 4:30 PM time period among Adults 18-49.

“Our local stations have the awesome responsibility of serving their communities as first informers, providing local viewers with the information they need to flourish in their daily lives,” said Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group. “Knowing that viewers are choosing our Telemundo stations to get the local news and information they need reaffirms our commitment to continue boosting our stations and communities with more live, local news and weather coverage.”

Telemundo 52 Los Angeles (KVEA) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 AM (Monday to Friday) ranked number one in the market and regardless of language, averaging a 0.7 rating and 30 percent audience share for Adults 18-34;

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 AM (Monday to Friday) ranked as the most-watched newscast among all other Spanish-language stations in the market in this time frame averaging a 0.5 rating for Adults 18-49 with a 49 percent Spanish-language audience share;

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched newscast in the market in this time frame, regardless of language, averaging a 0.8 rating for Adults 18-49; and

Noticiero Telemundo 52 at 6 PM (Monday to Friday) was the second most-watched newscast in the market in this time frame, regardless of language, averaging a 0.9 rating for Adults 18-49 and 1.2 rating for Adults 25-54.

Source: NSI Los Angeles Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions February 2015 sweeps (Jan 29, 2015-February 25, 2015) M-F 6am-7am, 5:30pm-6pm, & 6pm-6:30pm. Spanish-language share based on time period impressions among KVEA, KMEX, KFTR, KRCA, KWHY and KAZA. Audience share based on time period impressions among Spanish-language plus KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTTV, KTLA, KCAL, and KCOP. Stations that air local news between 5p-6p: KVEA, KABC, KCBS, KNBC, KTTV, KRCA, KWHY. 6PM newscast ranked #2 newscast at 6p during each survey periods of Jul '14-Feb '15.

Telemundo 51 Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WSCV) details:

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 5:30 PM (Monday to Friday) ranked number one among all newscasts in the market, regardless of language, averaging a 1.0 rating and 25 percent audience share for Adults 18-34, a 1.4 rating and 23 percent audience share for Adults 18-49, and a 1.5 rating and 19 percent audience share for Adults 25-54;

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 6 PM (Monday to Friday) secured the top spot among all newscasts in the market, regardless of language, averaging a 1.1 rating and 29 percent audience share for Adults 18-34, a 1.8 rating and 29 percent audience share for Adults 18-49, and a 2.1 rating and 24 percent audience share for Adults 25-54;

Telemundo 51 was the most watched station in the market and regardless of language during Primetime (Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 11 PM), averaging a 1.8 rating and 23 percent audience share for Adults 18-34, a 2.4 rating and 22 percent audience share for Adults 18-49, and a 2.9 rating and 21 percent audience share for Adults 25-54; and

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) secured the top spot among all newscasts in the market, regardless of language, averaging a 1.5 rating and 37 percent audience share for Adults 18-34, a 2.2 rating and 37 percent audience share for Adults 18-49, and a 2.9 rating and 33 percent audience share for Adults 25-54;

Noticiero Telemundo 51 at 11 PM (Monday to Friday) secured the top spot among all newscasts in the market for 23 consecutive months, regardless of language, for Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 and averaged 2.2 and 2.9 ratings, respectively.

Source:NSI Miami-Ft. Lauderdale February 2015 Sweep Period (January 29-February 25). All News programs are based on Program Average Live+SD Ratings. 5:30PM news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 5PM-6 PM; share based on ratings among WSCV@5:30p, WFUN@5p-6p, WJAN@5p-6p, WGEN@5p-5:30p, WSVN@5p and 5:30p, WFOR@5p and 5:30p, WTVJ@5p and 5:30p, and WPLG@5-6. 6PM news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 6PM-6:30 PM including WSCV, WLTV, WFUN, WJAN, WSVN, WTVJ, WPLG, and WFOR. 23 consecutive sweeps for “Noticiero 51 at 11PM” is based on the April 2013-February 2015 ratings sweep periods. 11PM news ranked against stations with local newscasts airing Monday-Friday between 11PM-11:30 PM including WSCV, WLTV, WSVN, WTVJ, WPLG, and WFOR. Primetime (M-F 7PM-11PM) ranking and shares based on ratings among WSCV, WLTV, WAMI, WFUN, WGEN, WJAN, WSBS, WTVJ, WFOR, WPLG, WSVN, WSFL, and WBFS. Ratings are based on Time Period Average Live+SD Ratings.

Telemundo Chicago / WSNS details:

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4:30 PM (Monday to Friday) was the most-watched Spanish-language program in the time period averaging a 0.4 rating and 48 percent audience share for Adults 18-49.

Source: NSI Chicago Live+SD preliminary program and time period average ratings and impressions February 2015 sweeps (Jan 29, 2015-February 25, 2015) M-F 530pm-6pm. Share based on time period impressions among WSNS, WGBO, WXFT, WCHU, WOCK and WESV. Stations that air local news between 430p-5p: WESV.

Last year, the Telemundo Station Group announced a series of enhancements made at all 17 Telemundo stations as a result of a major investment made by Comcast/NBCUniversal. The investment supports local news expansions, bolsters newsgathering efforts and ensures that each news team in their individual markets has the resources it needs to be market leaders and compete. Among the enhancements was the launch of a new half-hour newscast at 5:30 PM ET / PT and 4:30 PM CT / MT across 14 markets and the launch of Telemundo Responde (Telemundo Responds) consumer investigative units, which are charged with standing up for consumers who have been wronged and have already recovered more than $1 million for consumers all across the United States and in Puerto Rico.

