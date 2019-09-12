Tedial and Telefonica Announce Major Evolution MAM Upgrade Project with RTVE

Spain’s national broadcaster will migrate its entire Historical Archive to new Tedial Evolution MAM and will benefit from a fully automated MAM workflow

IBC, Amsterdam, Stand 8.B44 – 11 September 2019- Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, and Telefónica, one of the biggest telecommunications companies across the world, have announced that Spain’s national broadcaster Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE) has renewed its MAM technology contract.

RTVE is currently immersed in a leading digital transformation process, which includes multiple technology advancement projects within its headquarters, that will allow it to adapt to present and future technology evolutions. Within this digital strategy is the renovation project of the broadcaster’s historical archive, which will allow greater synergy between its systems and digital workflows, enabling it to adapt to changing requirements years after implementation of the original project.

RTVE installed Tedial’s Tarsys MAM back in 2011 when it began one of the most ambitious digitization projects in the broadcast sector, and certainly the largest in the Spanish speaking world, carried out by its technological partner Telefonica. The broadcaster’s aim was to digitize its entire Historical Archive “Fondos Documentales” (based on videotapes as U-matic, 1-Inch, and cinema formats as Open Reel), which spanned more than 50 years dating back to the beginning of Spanish television transmission. The archive covers many important events in Spanish history. Using Tedial Evolution, RTVE can now focus its strategy on its production ingest and production delivery processes, and can broadcast this valuable content to its TV channels or offer it to other TV networks. The upgrade provides new virtualized servers and a storage infrastructure, that allows it to automatically review workflows to improve system and operational efficiency.

The deep archive will be fully integrated with all areas of production enabling RTVE operators to archive all content from any point in the production chain to Tedial Evolution and to quickly and easily restore content from the Historical Archive. The Tedial upgrade led by Telefonica also means that RTVE now has a centralized system that can manage content from all three of its sites in Torrespaña, Prado & Barcelona from one central site (Prado) with disaster recovery situated in Barcelona.

Esther Mesas, Tedial CSO/CMO says, “We are delighted that RTVE has continued to trust Tedial and Telefónica to update and migrate its Historical Archive to the new Evolution platform. The project comprises the complete RTVE archive that nowadays is handling more than 500,000

hours of content, which is one of the largest digitized archives in the world. The system is already in use and the amount of historical content archived is increasing every year”.

José Luis García, Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales Platforms and Audiovisual Systems Director says, “It has been a pleasure for us to work again with RTVE and Tedial. This new project will offer easier operation and will deliver optimized workflows adapted to the new customer requirements, due to changing needs since the original Historical Archive Digitization project took place”.

About Tedial

18 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations includeSMARTLIVE, an automated live sports and event solutionthat supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services.This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedialisglobal company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems. For more information about Tedial: www. Tedial.com

About Telefónica

Telefonica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with its main activities centered on the fixed and mobile telephony businesses with broadband as the key tool for the development of both.

Telefónica’s business goes far beyond that thanks to its extensive experience in B2B market assisting companies in their digital transformations. The capacities present in the different business units in the company, allow the delivery of customized services and solutions in Video, Connectivity, Cloud, Security, IoT and Digital Workplace. With more than 25 years in the broadcast industry, Telefonica also offers comprehensive solutions for TV production, designing and integrating "turnkey" audiovisual projects and transmitting video and audio signals to and from anywhere in the world.

Telefónica group has a significant presence in 25 countries and a customer base that amounts to 268 million accesses around the world. Telefonica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy.

About RTVE

Spain’s national broadcaster Radio y Televisión Española (RTVE) is the public state-owned broadcaster with the vocation of being the national reference broadcaster for its rigor, independence and plurality.

For more information about RTVE: http://www.rtve.es/