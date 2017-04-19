Tecom Group Announces Technology Partnership with Jünger Audio

Tecom Group, a leading software development company in broadcasting and telecommunications, and Jünger Audio, a digital audio processors manufacturer, have announced a technology partnership.



This partnership entails the integration of Jünger Audio’s Level Magic™ hardware with Tecom Group’s Loudness Analyzer software.



With a real-time hardware solution, audio data on each program segment cannot be obtained. The aim of Tecom Group and Jünger Audio’s joint solution is to relate the audio data to the schedule, which allows fast and easy detection of possible loudness deviations. Thus the solution enables users to control the quality of broadcasting service and to ensure compliance with loudness regulations.



Jünger Audio Level Magic™ audio processors provide loudness measurement and processing according to all worldwide loudness standards (including all the revisions of ITU-R BS.1770, EBU R 128, ATSC A/85 etc.). Having already shown great efficiency, the Level Magic™ algorithm allows wideband loudness control while preserving high audio quality.



Broadcasters that require efficient loudness management for a maximum number of channels will benefit from the possibility of multi-channel and multi-format audio monitoring. At the end of processing, momentary, short-term and integrated loudness plus true-peak input and output values are logged and transferred to J*AM Loudness Logger software. At this stage, Loudness Analyzer reads J*AM Loudness Logger log-files, combines them with the broadcast schedule and calculates the integrated loudness of each program block, advertisement and announcement. Then the application compares the neighboring events’ integrated loudness and generates an analytical report that can be used to confirm compliance with local regulations.



Other benefits of the integrated solution include measurement data delivery over network and software-based analysis which doesn’t require any additional hardware. Access to analytical reports ensures quick detection of loudness deviations, a reduction in response time and better performance as a result.



Of no less importance is the ease with which regulatory reporting is done, allowing broadcasters to have peace of mind and improved audience trust.



“We are proud to partner with Jünger Audio,” said Alexander Kabanov, General Manager at Tecom Group. “It’s a step towards a new level of loudness control where real-time and file-based solutions combine to complement each other. We believe this integration will allow both companies to meet customers’ needs at a higher level.”



The joint solution by Tecom Group and Jünger Audio will be demonstrated at the NAB Show in Las Vegas on April, 24-27 at Jünger Audio’s booth N4831.