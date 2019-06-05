Teatime Tech Talk: Open to the Press

For the fourth straight year at BroadcastAsia, Riedel Communications will host a panel discussion at its stand. With the topic "Is Technology Empowering Production in Asia?" this year's Teatime Tech Talk will gather industry veterans to discuss the latest technology developments affecting broadcast operations. Hosted by Riedel APAC Director Cameron O'Neill, the session is open to all BroadcastAsia2019 attendees and members of the media.

Host:

Cameron O'Neill

Panelists:

Unmish Parthasarathi, Founder, Picture Board Asia

Rajveer Singh, General Manager, ASEAN and South Asia, Riedel Communications

Loh Siu Yin, Owner, Beyond Broadcast LLP

Aale Raza, Managing Director, Whiteways Systems

When:

Day 2 of BroadcastAsia2019, Wednesday, June 19, at 3:30 p.m.

Where:

Riedel Stand (4J3-01)

RSVP:

gretar@wallstcom.com

The Bolero Challenge

Riedel would like to welcome any challengers for the first Riedel Bolero Challenge. The challenge will pit two contestants against each other in a race against the clock. The first challenger to set up a predefined Bolero configuration wins.

When:

Tuesday, June 18, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Riedel at BroadcastAsia2019

At BroadcastAsia2019, Riedel Communications will showcase its latest innovations for communications and real-time signal distribution for a broad range of audiovisual applications, including live performance and broadcast. Riedel solutions — including the MediorNet decentralized network, Artist digital matrix intercom system, and Bolero wireless intercom — are used worldwide to handle events ranging from local events to global games.

Bolero Standalone Wireless Intercom System

Riedel will feature its all-new Bolero Standalone Application, a license-enabled upgrade for the company's category-defining Bolero wireless intercom system that delivers several performance enhancements along with stand-alone capabilities. With the Bolero Standalone Application, antennas are daisy-chained in a line or a redundant ring via a low-latency, synchronized TDM network.

Bolero is truly plug-and-play, with no IP configuration needed. A new external power supply can power up to five antennas, so power and data redundancies are easily achieved. A new single-RU, half-width external interface box, with six analog four-wires and three GPIOs, can be directly connected to any antenna and then patched into an existing intercom system. The system is easily configured via a web GUI internal to the antennas. Other new capabilities provided by the Bolero update include individual rotary programming, Bluetooth headset support, and a new beltpack QuickMute feature that allows users to set the volume of all channels to zero easily.

SmartPanel 1200 Series

Riedel will display its 1200 series SmartPanel (RSP-1232HL). The RSP-1232HL panel features multiple full-color multitouch displays, 32 innovative hybrid-lever keys, the ability to leverage apps for multifunctionality, and features for smooth integration into today's production workflows. As the latest of the company's highly popular SmartPanel app-driven user interfaces, the RSP-1232HL allows users to work the way they always have while realizing entirely new possibilities.

Each of the RSP-1232HL's 32 lever keys features an integrated rotary encoder that provides control over parameters in the same location as the key. Users can choose custom colors for either the key labels or the LED rings that are positioned around each key. In addition, the RSP-1232HL supports AES67 audio through two fiber SFPs and two RJ45 connections that offer a variety of daisy-chaining and redundancy options and deliver extraordinary cabling flexibility.

MediorNet MicroN As a Decentralized Router

MicroN is a high-density distribution network device for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At BroadcastAsia2019, Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional monolithic routers.

With on-board signal processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.

Company Quote:

"Every year, BroadcastAsia gives us a great opportunity to showcase our latest innovations in real-time signal distribution and networking. This year, we're especially excited about the new stand-alone version of our industry-standard Bolero wireless intercom. With superior sound quality, outstanding RF performance, and simple interfacing, this new version will enable far more users to enjoy the amazing benefits of Bolero."

— Cameron O'Neill, Director, Riedel Asia-Pacific

Company Overview:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 600 people in 20 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

