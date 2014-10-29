TalkTalk Expands IPTV Service Offering With Harmonic Solutions

Through a Highly Dense and Scalable Architecture, Harmonic's Video Processing Solutions Streamline the Delivery of High-Quality TV Content

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Oct. 29, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that TalkTalk, a leading telecommunications provider in the U.K., has chosen an integrated headend solution from Harmonic to help deliver its IPTV services. Utilizing Harmonic's Electra(TM) 9200 universal multiservice encoder and ProStream(R) 9100 with ACE(R) stream processor and transcoder, which feature a highly dense and scalable architecture, TalkTalk can cost-effectively deliver high-quality live and VOD content and an increased channel lineup to subscribers' set-top boxes.

"YouView from TalkTalk is Britain's fastest growing TV service. To deliver our growing range of content to more than a million subscribers, we needed an IPTV headend solution that would increase our encoding efficiency and support future growth," said Naresh Raj, broadcast systems team leader at TalkTalk Group. "Harmonic's integrated video processing solutions provide outstanding video quality while lowering our capital and operating expenses through density and scalability. Relying on a unified headend from Harmonic, we have the flexibility to support additional subscribers and add more channels as our market requirements change."

Harmonic's Electra 9200 provides high-quality, low-bandwidth MPEG-4 AVC encoding of video content for TalkTalk's IPTV services. Through a high-density design that supports up to eight HD output services per chassis, Electra dramatically lowers TalkTalk's capital and operational expenses. Electra offers a rich feature set that also includes powerful integrated audio encoding tools and enhanced serviceability via hot-swappable dual power supplies, fan assembly, compression modules, and processing cards, increasing the telco provider's video quality, reliability, and operational efficiencies. As TalkTalk adds more linear channels and video-on-demand content to its lineup, the encoder's scalable architecture will grow to accommodate additional channels.

TalkTalk is also leveraging Harmonic's ProStream 9100 with ACE. As the industry's highest density processing and transcoding solution, ProStream with ACE can transcode up to 60 SD MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC broadcast services, maximizing TalkTalk's operational efficiencies and cost savings. ProStream with ACE delivers superior video quality while providing TalkTalk with the flexibility to support a variety of complex digital processing applications, including digital turnaround and any-to-any audio and video transcoding, further streamlining the delivery of its IPTV services. Hot-swappable dual power supplies provide TalkTalk with high reliability and simplified serviceability.

"Harmonic is the leading global provider of IPTV headends," said Ian Graham, vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Harmonic. "Our IPTV headend solutions offer the density, scalability, and advanced compression technology that will allow TalkTalk to easily meet the growing subscriber expectation for more content and better video quality."

