Take 1 launches platform for secure video transcription in the cloud

CRANBROOK, KENT — March 26, 2019 – Broadcast metadata and transcription specialist, Take 1, today announced the launch of the Take 1 Cloud, a cloud-based, secure by design platform, developed to provide seamless video transcription workflows to the company’s worldwide client base. The platform has been developed in collaboration with an international media organisation to comply with the strictest security protocols in the industry.

The standard features of the Take 1 Cloud enable broadcast and production companies to use a web-based interface to securely transfer video assets to Take 1, add comments or instructions for specific projects or media files, monitor the status of work in progress and retrieve completed outputs. For larger clients with ongoing contracts or high volumes of work, the platform’s enhanced features automate large parts of the workflow to provide a low-friction, streamlined experience. The enhanced platform can automatically scan and transcode clients’ video projects as soon as post-production is completed and, when transcription or localisation services are requested for these projects, automatically trigger the associated tasks.

“The Take 1 Cloud is the latest in a series of planned technology developments that will secure Take 1’s position as the leading transcription metadata provider to the broadcast and media industries,” said Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia. “As well as streamlining video transcription, the platform will also support future integrations with other systems to provide even more workflow efficiencies.”

The cloud-based platform integrates with Take 1’s underlying metadata harvesting system, Liberty, so that workflows can be managed more efficiently and with greater transparency as clients are able to login in and check the progress of their project. Content security is at the heart of the Take 1 Cloud’s design and access is controlled by two-factor authentication, strict password requirements, 12-hour session expiry and repeat failed login lockouts. Additional measures used to ensure that content can only be accessed by appropriate parties and used for prescribed tasks include permission-based access, watermark overlays and media encryption.

The Take 1 Cloud will be on display at the NPACT Content Tech Event in Los Angeles on the 3 of April 2019 and at NAB 2019.

Find out more at www.Take1.tv

About Take 1

Take 1 makes video easier to find, edit and localise by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, captions, translations and post-production scripts to production companies, studios, localisation vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.