Take 1 appoints VP of Global Sales

CRANBROOK, KENT — October 7, 2019 – Broadcast metadata and transcription company, Take 1, has created a vice president of global sales role to grow their international client base. Claire Brown has been promoted to this new position with immediate effect, after working at the company for almost three years as commercial manager.

The move comes as Take 1 begins to roll out the recently launched Take 1 Cloud, a secure-by-design platform developed to provide seamless video transcription workflows to the company’s worldwide client base, and follows their US expansion into Connecticut in October 2018.

Brown joined Take 1 in January 2017 after previous roles at BBC Digital, National Geographic Channel, Fox International Channels and Red Bee. Since her appointment as commercial manager, the company has expanded their services beyond transcriptions to include audio descriptions, captions and subtitles and successfully delivered the largest volume of transcriptions, as-broadcast scripts and translations to the broadcast industry in the company’s history in October 2018. As VP of global sales Brown will manage the international sales team, splitting her time between the company’s three bases in the Americas and their head office in the UK. She will report to Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia who has, to this point, spearheaded the company’s American business.

“Claire’s industry experience, business acumen and commercial drive make her an invaluable member of the Take 1 team and are essential attributes for her new role,” said Take 1 CEO, Louise Tapia. “I have complete faith in her ability to lead our international sales team as we continue to expand our services and explore new global markets.”

See Claire’s interview with the IABM at IBC 2019 here.

Find out more at www.take1.tv

About Take 1

Take 1 makes video accessible by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, access services, translations, and post-production scripts to production companies, studios, localisation vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.