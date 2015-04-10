T3Media Integrates Forscene Into Post-Production Workflow to Publish Post Round Interviews for Major Golf Championship

LONDON -- April 9, 2015 -- Forscene, the leading cloud-based professional video editing software, has been chosen by T3Media for the post-production of digital rights content for a major golfing event taking place this April in the United States. Forscene will be used to edit post-match interviews in an integrated workflow with EVS' IPDirector and T3Media's Library Manager platform.

During the event, off-site editors will subclip post-match interviews from four live streams coming into Forscene via IPDirector. Because Forscene allows users to work with media while it is ingesting, T3Media's editors will be able to edit event content seconds behind the live action. Finished edits will be conformed against the original source in Forscene and broadcast quality clips will be delivered to T3Media's Library Manager platform for distribution to over 40 international broadcasters.

"Forscene is fast establishing itself as the go-to solution for remote post-production of digital rights content," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden Technologies, makers of Forscene. "Integrating with leading technologies and providing strong technical support on the ground has helped cement our position in the industry while ensuring repeat business."

U.S.-based Forscene reseller Technicalogy, a new company formed by previous Forbidden executives Brian Boring and Antonio Nacrur, will provide local project facilitation and technical support. This is the second year that Forscene will be used for this event's digital rights content post-production.

"After successfully using Forscene for the first time at the 2014 event, we know that the software can deliver on our post-production needs," said Garron Bateman, senior product manager, T3Media platform services. "Forscene provides us with a feature-rich, integrated solution for remote post-production, delivering on-course action to our broadcast partners faster and more efficiently."

About T3Media

T3Media is the leader in title management, delivery, and monetization services for media and entertainment companies. We provide one of the world's-largest managed video and metadata platforms as a cloud-based service, reducing or eliminating the impact of people intensive processes, legacy hardware, and monolithic software on our customers as they transition to digital. For over a decade, T3Media has provided video content owners including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, and the NCAA(R) with services and technologies that enable them to thrive in the digital world. For more information, please visit www.t3media.com.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

