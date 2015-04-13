T2 Computing Named Top Telestream Reseller at the 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015 - T2 Computing, Inc., an IT solutions company that provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software for the broadcast, post production, finance, retail, travel, publishing, advertising and hospitality sectors, has been named a Top Reseller 2014 for the Americas by Telestream, the leading provider of digital video tools and workflow solutions today. This high honor was officially presented to the company at a ceremony during the 2015 NAB Show.

A new award for the Americas, Telestream's Top Reseller 2014 aims to recognize company resellers who have effectively represented Telestream in their respective regions. Awards are based on overall sales, customer engagement and coordination and representation of Telestream at events throughout the year.

"This past year, Telestream placed a large emphasis on investing in the growth of our reseller channel, and we created this award to acknowledge those companies who were material to that success," says Mark Wronski, vice president, Americas sales, enterprise products, Telestream. "T2 Computing saw the value that Telestream solutions provide to the market, and its aggressive sales efforts greatly contributed to doubling our overall Americas channel sales for 2014. T2 Computing is one of only five resellers across North, South and Central America that is receiving this prestigious award."

"Being one of five selected as a Top Reseller during the short time T2 Computing has been in business is quite an achievement," says Ian Ash, vice president of sales, T2 Computing, Inc. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts by such an industry leader. Telestream is an important and strategic partner for T2 Computing and we look forward to continuing to grow our mutual business throughout 2015."

Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world's most demanding media and entertainment companies as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; captioning; playback and inspection, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.

T2 Computing

T2 Computing is a unique IT solutions company that resolves a vast range of challenges leading companies face today. Through our highly experienced client team, the company provides the latest in computing, storage, networking and media hardware and software coupled with

world-class professional services. We specify, design, deploy and support solutions for the most complex workflows. For more information visit www.t2computing.com.