SyncBac PRO Featured in First Wave of 'Works With GoPro' Verified Accessories

WORCESTER, U.K. -- April 14, 2016 -- Timecode Systems today announced that SyncBac PRO is among the first third-party accessories to be accredited by Works with GoPro, the camera manufacturer's newly launched verification program.

The latest addition to Timecode Systems' range of timecode products is the result of the unique access to GoPro toolkits offered through the company's participation in the GoPro Developer Program. The sharing of technological know-how encouraged by the initiative has allowed Timecode Systems to develop a highly bespoke GoPro timecode sync accessory. The SyncBac PRO enables the GoPro HERO4 camera to generate its own frame-accurate timecode, creating a wireless timecode link over long-range RF to sync multiple GoPros with each other and also with any pro cameras and pro audio devices on set.

Timecode Systems is among the first developers to have access to the new GoPro toolkits. This has allowed the company to connect directly with GoPro's technology to create an innovative and completely tailor-made addition to the GoPro ecosystem. One of the key benefits of this approach is the flawless fit. The SyncBac PRO neatly clips to the back of the HERO4 Black or Silver via the HEROBus 30 pin port, with no requirement for external connectors. This keeps the GoPro as small and light as possible and means it is fully compatible with HERO4 Standard BacPac backdoor housings. Users simply clip on, switch on, and run timecode to integrate GoPro seamlessly into a Timecode Systems production workflow.

"We have been able to achieve so much with the Syncbac PRO due to the amazing sharing of technology offered through the GoPro Developer Program," said Paul Scurrell, CEO of Timecode Systems Limited. "To me, this is exactly what best-of-breed technology companies should be doing taking the best of their own offerings and combining them to drive innovation and elegant solutions. The end result is a product combination that's greater than the sum of two halves, providing the end user with the best-possible solution available."

The new functionality offered by SyncBac PRO allows GoPro footage to integrate seamlessly into a professional television and film workflow in the same way as more traditional professional broadcast cameras. Reflecting its value to GoPro users, the SyncBac PRO is among the first to be accepted into the Works with GoPro program.

"The SyncBac PRO adds new functionality to our HERO4 Silver and Black cameras that's very valuable to our professional and prosumer user base," said Adam Silver, director of strategic product partnerships at GoPro. "The ability to sync footage in a multi-camera environment highlights the potential for the HERO4 to work alongside more mainstream broadcast equipment and fully integrate into the television and film production process."

The SyncBac PRO is being launched at the 2016 NAB Show. Delegates are invited to join the Timecode Systems team at booth C2221 for the opportunity to experience this exciting new technology in action.

For more information visit www.syncbac.com.

# # #

About Timecode Systems

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that offer a reliable and user-friendly way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode and metadata wirelessly over long-range RF and Wi-Fi. Whether a production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems products work together to offer television and film professionals a cohesive wireless workflow solution for syncing video and audio, centrally controlling devices, and sharing metadata.

More information about Timecode Systems Ltd. can be found at www.timecodesystems.com.

GOPRO(R) and HERO(R) are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/TimecodeSystems_SyncBac-PRO.png

Photo Caption: Timecode Systems SyncBac PRO

Video Link:https://vimeo.com/syncbac

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=SyncBac PRO Featured in First Wave of 'Works With GoPro' Verified Accessories - http://goo.gl/za5sX6

Visit Timecode Systems at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth C2221

Follow Timecode Systems:

https://www.facebook.com/TimecodeSystems

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1849166

https://twitter.com/TimecodeSystems

https://vimeo.com/timecodesystems

Follow SyncBac:

https://www.facebook.com/SyncBac

https://twitter.com/SyncBacPro

https://vimeo.com/syncbac

https://www.instagram.com/syncbac/