Synamedia and Triveni Digital Join Forces to Empower the Seamless Transition to ATSC 3.0 for Broadcasters

New York, NY (NAB NYC)– October 16, 2019 – Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, and Triveni Digital, the leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers, today announced their partnership to enable customers to seamlessly transition to ATSC 3.0. Also announced today is their current deployment with a major U.S. television production company. This collaboration equips broadcasters, content providers and service providers with the tools to deliver best-in-class viewing experiences while meeting their service requirements for premium picture quality, bandwidth efficiency, and multiscreen transcoding and encoding.

The U.S. broadcast television industry is in the midst of a major transition to IP as the new standard for channel delivery. During this shift, ATSC 3.0 solutions must be able to support simultaneous broadcasts of both ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 signals. Triveni Digital’s Digital Broadcast Chain, which includes GuideBuilder® XM and Broadcast Gateway, provides architectural support on a unified platform for a coherent workflow across both services. Furthermore, Synamedia’s sophisticated compression technology and advanced solutions allows broadcasters to repack existing ATSC 1.0 and free up the required bandwidth to launch new ATSC 3.0 services.

“We were impressed with Synamedia’s track record of speed of deployment and uptime, both of which are key for ATSC 3.0 integration. These attributes, combined with their strong value proposition, made it an easy decision to work together on integrated comprehensive solutions” said Mark Simpson, President and CEO for Triveni Digital. “Our collaboration to future-proof our networks and offer a smooth migration path to ATSC 3.0 ultimately best serves our joint customers including major U.S.- based content owners who now have a unified market-leading system for ATSC 3.0 transition needs.”

“As the industry gears up for this major shift to increased broadcast capabilities with ATSC 3.0, combining the breadth of our portfolio and scale with a leading specialized vendor like Triveni will bring the best-of-breed solution to market more quickly,” said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Video Network, Synamedia. “Triveni Digital has led many early market trials for ATSC 3.0, so this partnership was a no-brainer. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transition and glad to see that our current collective customers are already seeing the benefits of this collaboration.”

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. Our video network business unit boasts a portfolio designed to ratchet up the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming, featuring award winning services such as our virtualized Digital Content Manager, and ATSC 3.0 solutions. Synamedia is trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital’s solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. As a leader in ATSC 3.0 solutions, a key contributor to standards development, and active participant in next-generation ATSC trials and deployments, Triveni Digital is leading the charge to a new, exciting broadcast television future. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

