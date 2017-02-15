Symply Brings Lightning-Fast Digital Storage Solutions to BVE 2017

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Feb. 15, 2017 -- Symply, a global provider of high-performance digital storage solutions, will demonstrate a comprehensive range of storage systems for media and content creators at BVE 2017 in London, exhibiting with Global Distribution in hall S1-8, stand J30. The complete lineup of Symply's digital storage solutions feature rock-solid engineering and user-friendly software, and transform the way media professionals work and collaborate with content up to 4K and beyond.



"Today's media professionals are adopting a more collaborative workflow to keep pace with extraordinary demands, such as faster turnaround times, higher resolutions, content format changes, and evolving acquisition and delivery approaches. They need storage solutions that meet these requirements, and more, at an affordable price point," said Alex Grossman, CEO and president at Symply. "At BVE 2017, we will demonstrate our high-performance, lightning-fast, and affordable digital storage solutions for all workflows, from the single editor to an entire facility."



At BVE 2017, Symply will also demonstrate SymplyRAID, a high-performance, high-throughput RAID storage system with low latency and massive capacity for large-scale media workflows. Ideal for broadcast and post facilities with existing infrastructure, including Xsan and StorNext workflows, SymplyRAID supports 4K and beyond, without the increased complexity and high costs typically associated with adding more capacity. Intuitive and easy to install, SymplyRAID is available in 3U 16-drive and 4U 24-drive configurations with capacities for any size needed. Increased performance and massive scalability is easy with the addition of SymplyRAID expansion systems.



In addition, Symply will showcase a new desktop storage solution developed with Promise Technology. The Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION RAID storage system features lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt(TM)3 performance, full RAID protection, and the powerful SymplyGO storage management suite, allowing creative professionals to generate high-resolution video and rich media content on Mac(R) and Windows(R) systems. It is available in three models: the Pegasus R4, Pegasus R6, and Pegasus R8, delivering four, six, and eight drive configurations of RAID storage, respectively.



Symply creates high-performance digital storage for media creators and content owners, from the single editor to an entire facility. As a privately held, employee-owned company with locations in Los Angeles, New York and London, Symply blends intuitive, user-friendly software with rock-solid engineering to move storage from a need to a want.



