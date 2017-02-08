Symply 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2017 NAB Show, Symply, Inc. will demonstrate a broad range of high-performance digital storage solutions for global media and content creators, from the single editor to an entire facility. Featuring rock-solid engineering and user-friendly software, Symply is changing the way media professionals work and collaborate by supporting 4K content and beyond.

April 24-27

Las Vegas

Symply -- Booth SL6821

Key Products and Technology Demos

SymplyPRO

SymplyPRO is a no-compromise, all-in-one, collaborative storage workspace that is sure to turn heads at the 2017 NAB Show. SymplyPRO does more and costs less, fitting 10U worth of capabilities, performance, and redundancy into a 4U size. Built on a modern, ultra-fast, and capable storage platform; field-proven RAID storage; and an integrated and seamless blending of Fibre Channel and Ethernet sharing, SymplyPRO can be adapted as users' needs and workflows change -- all effortlessly monitored and managed with SymplyGO software. The solution is ideal for 4K, 8K, high frame rate, and HDR workflows. Built on a highly-optimized Linux RAID core with embedded StorNext 5(TM) and integrated metadata storage, each SymplyPRO system comes with 24 drives and 192TB, expandable up to 768TB with expansion systems, as well as a quad 16Gb Fibre Channel, and dual 10GbE IP ports per controller supporting macOS, Windows, and Linux clients. An industry-leading 5x5 (five-year warranty, five-year software maintenance) plan is also offered.

SymplySHARE

As the first 100 percent Xsan-compatible, desktop-shared workgroup solution, SymplySHARE provides super-fast shared storage for small workgroup settings. With SymplySHARE, there is no complicated, separate metadata networking to set up or Fibre Channel storage connections to manage. Users can connect up to eight Thunderbolt(TM) workstations and 20 10GbE IP users to SymplySHARE, configure their environment, and instantly share up to 128TB of hard disk storage or combination of hard disk and solid-state disk seamlessly for unmatched creative collaborative power.

SymplySHARE is powered by StorNext 5, and uses SymplySTOR RAID units to provide transportable and flexible storage options. It's perfect for 4K and higher definition editing and finishing, and includes Symply's innovative management and monitoring suite for macOS, Windows, iOS, and watchOS. This is a cost-effective product that can do the work of a rack-mount system at a fraction of the price and hassle.

SymplyRAID

At the 2017 NAB Show, Symply will demonstrate SymplyRAID, a high-performance, high-throughput RAID storage system with low latency and massive capacity for large-scale media workflows. Perfect for broadcast and post facilities with existing infrastructure, including Xsan and StorNext workflows, SymplyRAID supports 4K and beyond, without the increased complexity and high costs typically associated with adding more capacity. Intuitive and easy to install, SymplyRAID is available in 3U 16-drive and 4U 24-drive configurations with capacities for any need, whether large or small. Increased performance and massive scalability is easy with the addition of SymplyRAID expansion systems.

SymplySTOR

At the 2017 NAB Show, Symply will showcase SymplySTOR, the ultimate high-performance Thunderbolt(TM)3 enabled storage solution for individual content creators. SymplySTOR is fast, friendly, and highly flexible, offering whisper-quiet performance at an affordable price. With the capability to support any project, from basic media production to uncompressed 4K, and higher-definition content creation, SymplySTOR is the perfect addition to any desktop environment. SymplySTOR is expandable up to 64TB of RAID storage with combinations of hard disk and solid-state disk, offering the capacity and performance for even the most demanding creative tasks. Video and audio assets are stored and delivered via low-latency Thunderbolt. Moving from an individual to a workgroup is no problem, as SymplySTOR adds to SymplySHARE to provided seamless shared workgroup storage.

Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION RAID Storage System

Developed with Promise Technology, the Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION RAID storage system will be shown at the 2017 NAB Show. Featuring lightning-fast 40 Gb/s Thunderbolt(TM)3 performance, full RAID protection, and the powerful SymplyGO storage management suite, the desktop RAID solution is ideal for creative professionals generating high-resolution video and rich media content on Mac and Windows systems.

The Pegasus3 SYMPLY EDITION is available in three models: the Pegasus R4, Pegasus R6, and Pegasus R8, delivering four, six, and eight drive configurations of RAID storage. Each system is tested, performance tuned, and ready to go right out of the box for desktop users. The inclusion of dual Thunderbolt3 ports enables high-speed connectivity at throughput rates up to 40 Gb/s -- twice the speed of Thunderbolt2 -- as well as the ability to connect up to six daisy-chained devices.

SANLink3 F2

At the 2017 NAB Show, Symply will show next-generation network connectivity for Thunderbolt(TM)3 Macs, from the leader and originator of Thunderbolt(TM) bridge technology. The SANLink3 F2 was designed to provide the performance needed for the most demanding media workflows and creative applications. It connects fast 40Gb/s Thunderbolt3 to Dual 16G Fibre Channel ports. SanLink3 F2 features the fastest, most reliable, and affordable Thunderbolt3 to SAN connection available. A Thunderbolt 3 cable is also included (USB Type-C). This is a complete out-of-the-box solution: users simply plug their SANLink3 F2 into a Thunderbolt3 port and the Fibre Channel network. There are no drivers or software to install. Sleek and compact, easy to use, and transport, with a small desktop footprint, the SANLink3 F2 runs cool and quiet.

SANLink3 T1

The SANLink3 T1 with Thunderbolt(TM)3 technology revolutionizes how creative professionals connect Thunderbolt3 computers to existing Ethernet networks. High-speed NBASE-T technology is designed to maximize the available line rate of Thunderbolt3. The SANLink3 T1 provides portable and desktop systems with high-speed Ethernet connectivity, while improving connectivity for power users via a simple copper Ethernet cable, streamlining creative and high-demand workflow needs. This is a complete out-of-the-box solution: simply plug the SANLink3 into a Thunderbolt3 port and the Ethernet network. There are no drives or software to install. The SANLink3 T1 is bus-powered, compact, quiet, and lightweight; needs no power adapters or big bulky boxes; and is easy to install and transport.

SymplyGO

At the heart of every Symply product showcased at the 2017 NAB Show is SymplyGO, a new way to deploy and manage storage workspace in media workflows. SymplyGO features a single at-a-glance view of the entire storage workspace, whether it's a single desktop RAID system, a small workgroup, an entire facility, or a number of locations spread across an entire geography. SymplyGO makes it easy to setup and deploy systems anywhere and monitor them remotely with macOS, Windows, iOS, and even WatchAPP. Because deadlines count and uptime is key, SymplyGO gives users predictive performance and system monitoring as well as fast and accurate notification.

Company Overview:

Symply creates high-performance digital storage for media creators and content owners, from the single editor to an entire facility. As a privately held, employee-owned company with locations in Los Angeles, New York, and London, Symply blends intuitive, user-friendly software with rock-solid engineering to move storage from a need to a want. For more information, visit www.gosymply.com.

Image Downloads:

http://www.202comms.com/Symply/Symply-SymplyRAID-4U-front.png

SymplyRAID 4U Storage System

http://www.202comms.com/Symply/Symply-SymplyPRO.png

SymplyPRO Collaborative Storage Workspace

http://www.202comms.com/Symply/Symply-SymplySTOR.png

SymplySTOR High-Performance Storage

http://www.202comms.com/Symply/Symply-SymplySHARE.png

SymplySHARE Shared Storage

