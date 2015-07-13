Symetrix Announces Further Third-Party Integration with SymNet Composer 4.0

SEATTLE, WA — JULY 2015: Late last year Symetrix announced extensive new support for third-party Dante devices from Shure, Audio-Technica, Attero Tech and Stewart Audio in version 3.0 of its SymNet Composer open architecture design software. Now the DSP specialist has expanded its configuration opportunities even further with the release of SymNet Composer 4.0. With SymNet Composer, integrators can use a single piece of software to streamline their programming, network discovery and Dante signal routing of SymNet hardware and multiple third-party products. The latest software version extends this capability to encompass Attero Tech’s newly-released unDUSB Dante interface. “Attero Tech’s unDUSB is a very handy, driver-free 2x2 USB-to-Dante interface that will be deployed primarily for computer-based applications in conferencing systems such as Skype and Microsoft Lync,” explains Trent Wagner, senior product manager, Symetrix. “It can also assist with playback and recording on a PC, so should be very useful for the purposes of archiving meetings and recording courtroom sessions.” Additionally, SymNet Composer 4.0 offers full support for Symetrix’ latest ARC series wall panel remote. Expected to begin shipping shortly, ARC-3 will arrive in a single SKU supporting both surface- and flush-mounting, and incorporates a brand new capacitive touch interface with LED feedback, as well as a multi-lingual graphics-capable OLED display that is expected to resonate strongly with Symetrix’ global customer base. “The response to our efforts to increase flexibility of control options in concurrent iterations of SymNet Composer has received a very enthusiastic reaction from systems integrators worldwide – and we expect that pattern to continue with SymNet Composer 4.0,” remarks Wagner. “The ease of third party device configuration is an obvious benefit to the SI community, and we expect to be in a position to announce further integrations in the near-future.” www.symetrix.co

ABOUT SYMETRIX: Dedicated to making life sound better for almost 40 years.

With a current and broadly-based product portfolio that encompasses both open architecture (Edge, Radius 12x8 EX, Radius AEC) and fixed architecture (Jupiter, Zone Mix 761) solutions, Seattle, USA-based Symetrix is the global leader in digital audio signal processing. From a founding base in the studio and MI communities, Symetrix has emerged to take a defining role in commercial audio, its products now a default choice for large-scale installations in performance venues, sports arenas, educational establishments and many more. Benefiting from a worldwide distribution network that has seen its products specified in over 100 countries, Symetrix nonetheless continues to spearhead the entire design and build process from its Seattle HQ. The manufacturer is now enhancing its readiness for a new era of AV networking through its licensing partnership with Audinate, whose world-leading Dante media networking solution is fully integrated into the SymNet DSP platform. For hi-res media files on the Symetrix product portfolio, please click here.