Switronix to Showcase Latest Additions to the Innovative Hypercore Series at the 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 18, 2016 — Switronix, a leader in battery and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and Professional Video industry, will be showcasing its latest additions to the award-winning Hypercore battery series — the Hypercore SLIM and Hypercore Prime — at the 2016 NAB Show (Booth C10248).

Switronix’s Hypercore Prime, one of the latest additions to the Hypercore lineup, employs a unique two-part system providing a higher-capacity, air-travel-friendly battery solution that allows it to be legally transported without restrictions under IATA, ICAO and UN regulations. With this design, the battery separates into two 95Wh (watt hour) pieces for legal transportation. In usage, the parts assemble back together, creating a higher capacity that results in a wider discharge-cycle range and greater runtimes. As a result, the battery pack can sustain larger power draws, easily handling digital cinema cameras like the ARRI Alexa and Amira, RED Epic, Sony F65 and Phantom. In addition, when four Hypercore Prime packs are used with Switronix’s Hypercine system, the block battery alternative can provide 760Wh of air-travel-safe Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) power. Beyond the two-part system, the Prime battery pack is also scaled vertically to better distribute weight across the battery mount, reducing depth by one-half inch versus the older 190Wh model. Other features include a large backlit runtime LCD and an LED grid that wraps around to the front of the battery to indicate charge status. The Hypercore Prime is available in V-mount and 3-Stud mount.

The Hypercore SLIM is the first line of slim battery packs capable of handling high-draw loads, making them ideal for UAV, Handheld Gimbal and all other applications demanding a low-profile battery pack. Even with this SLIM design, they are capable of powering RED™, ARRI™ Mini Alexa and other similar digital cameras. The Hypercore SLIM packs are capable of handling draws of up to 148Wh (10A) without deterioration in service life or operability. The battery’s cells are also incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating alongside UAVs. Like the Hypercore Prime, this 82Wh battery pack is safe and legal for air travel. The Hypercore Slim is available in V-mount, 3-Stud mount and V-mount RED to communicate exact remaining battery capacity to the RED cameras LCD/VF.

As members of the Hypercore series, the Prime and SLIM are outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion. This causes the battery packs to hibernate when there is no usage or movement after a 48-hour period. Once the battery is back in use or detects the slightest movement, it awakens at its maximum capacity. As with all Switronix battery offerings, each battery in the Hypercore series has an integrated P-tap connection on its side that lets users power any 12-volt DC device. The Hypercore battery packs are also the most charger-compatible in the industry today. Not only do they charge on any charger within the Switronix line-up, but the V-mount offerings will charge seamlessly on RED™, IDX™ and Sony™ chargers as well, and the 3-Stud offerings will charge on Anton/Bauer™ chargers firmware V3.6 and up.

“With a total redesign and rethinking of our battery packs, the Hypercore series may be the most complete battery offering in the industry today,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Switronix, Inc. “As the industry continues to push the envelope — with more remote shooting locations and extreme camera angles — we continue to provide the latest in Li-Ion battery technology to meet the needs of our users.”

About Switronix

Switronix is a leader in the market of batteries and charging solutions for the Digital Cinema and the Professional Video industry. The company strives to continue to reinvent itself with innovative power solutions with a product line that also includes LED lighting, power-regulation cables- and accessories. For more information about Switronix, please visit www.switronix.com