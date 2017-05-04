The Switch Debuts "Cumulus," First Cloud-Based, Real-Time Production Service

NEW YORK-May 4, 2017-Taking its at-home-production efforts to the next level, The Switch debuted Cumulus, its first cloud-based, real-time television production service, at the 2017 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show. Cumulus leverages the company's advanced FiveNines rich transmission network, which is optimized for the success of live broadcasts and enabled The Switch to demonstrate a live television production environment that incorporates production control surfaces that can be located anywhere in the world.





With all aspects of production controlled from The Switch's booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the Cumulus demonstration featured multiple live sources from The Switch studios in Los Angeles and London, and remote control of SkyCam's WildCat aerial broadcast cameras positioned at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Denver. The equipment and systems that would normally be co-located with the Control Surfaces in a typical Production Control Room/Mobile facility were installed and integrated in a shared-services/private cloud environment, The Switch Cumulus.

"The high-quality and low latency of The Switch Network enables television to take a dramatic leap forward," said Scott Beers, Chief Executive Officer of The Switch. "The Switch Cumulus proves sophisticated remote productions can be achieved in a centralized and shared-services environment without the requirement of costly capital investment in production studios or trucks. This method of production dramatically lowers operating expense without compromising the quality of the consumer experience."





The NAB Cumulus demonstration featured remote control capability of the SkyCam system with 3-D graphics virtually inserted over the live SkyCam video using SMT's patented Camera Tracker technology allows virtual graphics to be inserted over a moving camera. SkyCam had both a camera pilot and camera operator present in the booth to fly and control the SkyCam aerial camera system in Denver. The live feed was then integrated into the technical production infrastructure, located at The Switch Cumulus in New York City. Additionally, enhanced 3-D graphics, designed by SMT, were virtually inserted into the live SkyCam video feed in real-time by an SMT operator, also present at the control surface in the booth.





Utilizing green screens located at The Switch facilities in London and Los Angeles, personalities were superimposed on to the field in Denver for plausible, on-site, live commentary using a Brainstorm 3-D rendering engine located at The Switch New York that was being controlled in real-time by an SMT operator in The Switch Booth in Las Vegas.





Finally, C360 Technologies provided a camera to SkyCam which, in addition to being part of the SkyCam component of the demonstration, was also Virtual Reality (VR) capable and simultaneously streamed Over-The-Top (OTT).





"I am truly excited for this next phase of linear and OTT virtual television production, said Beers, "Our NAB demonstrations have proved that the time for truly remote and virtual production is now."





