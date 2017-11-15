Sun Direct Deploys India's First All-IP HEVC DTH Delivery Workflow With Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Nov. 15, 2017 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, today announced that Sun Direct, an Indian direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television provider with more than 12 million subscribers, has deployed a Harmonic software-based HEVC media processing solution within its all-IP workflow in order to expand its HD service offering. Harmonic's Electra™ X2 encoder and ProStream® multiplexer enable Sun Direct to deliver an additional 80 HD channels from four transponders to subscribers, with crystal-clear video quality at the lowest possible bitrates.



"Today's television viewers want exceptional video quality and a broad selection of channels. When we looked into expanding our HD service offering, we needed to partner with an expert in satellite deployments and encoding efficiency," said Mr. S. Kannan, Group CTO, at Sun Group. "Harmonic enables us to deliver more channels using the same amount of transponder space so that we can focus on increasing subscriber satisfaction and revenue growth."



India's pay-TV industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent, reaching $14.5 billion in revenue by 2021 and $18 billion by 2025, according to global media research and consulting firm Media Partners Asia. Harmonic's solution enables Sun Direct to differentiate itself within the Indian pay-TV market by delivering more channels with crystal-clear HD video quality.



Harmonic's Electra X2 system improves video quality through world-class encoding technologies. In addition, the Electra X2 encoder maximizes the efficiency and flexibility of statistical multiplexing through tight integration with Harmonic's ProStream video stream processor, allowing Sun Direct to increase bandwidth efficiency and broaden its channel count. The ProStream processor maximizes transponder savings, supporting up to 100 statmux services per platform. Sun Direct's entire system workflow is IP-based and controlled by Harmonic's NMX network management system.



Harmonic Professional Services ensured the project was completed quickly, providing Sun Direct with HEVC and DTH expertise throughout every stage, from planning to implementation and deployment.



"Sun Direct plans to roll out additional HD STBs this year, and Harmonic is leading the way in helping the operator capitalize on the associated higher subscription rates," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales, APAC, at Harmonic. "With this new investment, Sun Direct significantly enhances its DTH service and now offers a very attractive number of HD service channels to their subscribers in India. They primarily chose Harmonic for outstanding encoding efficiency, pristine video quality and our long-term and continued deployment support."



