SuiteLife Systems and Mediaproxy Partner to Deliver Advanced Transmission Monitoring

LOS ANGELES — Nov. 26, 2018 — Mediaproxy, the leading provider of software-based IP broadcast solutions, has announced a new partnership with SuiteLife Systems, the advanced management, monitoring, and control solutions provider based in Los Angeles. The bi-directional integration enhances the monitoring confidence levels of enterprise-scale content management.

Mediaproxy develops compliance recording systems for broadcasters worldwide. Its premier technology, LogServer, provides real-time compliance monitoring, reporting, and incident management of multiple channels by uniting access to all broadcast sources via IP. Once logged and stored in a proxy format, content can be retrieved for reconciliation using the intuitive HTML5-based Mediaproxy LogPlayer.

The integration of LogServer with key functions of SuiteLife System's flagship MMC application SLS Axess will deliver unprecedented versatility to maintain the highest level of transmission service and user experience. The integration connects SLS Axess events and alerts directly into LogServer. Those will be available in LogPlayer for reconciliation against recorded archives and correlation to secondary events.

In addition, users of Axess will now have direct access to recorded archives on LogServer systems via the SLS Axess Operator Visual Interface (OVI) dashboard. The SLS Axess OVI is a graphics object-oriented screen that is customized by the user to show signal or data flow, equipment layout, signal and routing configurations and operational variables, including alarms, warning messages, status, and control conditions.

"Our philosophy is simple — to enable the interface to devices and subsystems and bring our customers the most comprehensive management solution available," said Nigel Brownett, president of SuiteLife Systems. "This is exactly what our technical alliance with Mediaproxy helps us achieve. As software-defined workflows continue to replace older, limited technologies, we seek out technology partnerships with other market leaders to empower our clients with highly functional, seamless solutions. Furthermore, Mediaproxy is more than a market leader, the company is also an innovative thinker in how technology can support new and advanced solutions, and this collaboration is a great advantage for the clients of both our companies."

"Integrating LogServer with SLS Axess offers tremendous possibilities, enabling customers to benefit from the power and flexibility of an enhanced solution. The ability for our customers to easily monitor and rapidly respond to any outgoing and off-air sources is vital to maintaining the highest levels of consumer experience and compliance with regulations on the multiplicity of distribution platforms and territories," said Erik Otto, CEO of Mediaproxy. "Partnering with SuiteLife Systems and their mission-critical management tool allows us together to stay one step ahead of the evolving needs of OTT and broadcast operators and their subscribers worldwide."

About Mediaproxy

Since 2001, hundreds of engineers around the globe, rely daily on Mediaproxy's unified software solutions for 24/7 monitoring, analysis, multiviewing and capture of live video from broadcast and OTT sources. With support for the latest formats and standards including 4K, HEVC, SMPTE 2022-6, SMPET2110, NDI, HLS, MPEG-DASH, RTMP and DVB-2, Mediaproxy consolidates analysis of on-air incidents, content search and ad verification via easy to use web browser and mobile interfaces. Compliant with current broadcast and IP streaming regulations, Mediaproxy supports all current industry standards for closed captioning, DVB Subtitling, SCTE-35, SCTE-104 and loudness. Whether on the ground or in the cloud, broadcast monitoring, analysis and compliance functions can be performed all in one place. For further information contact Mediaproxy.

About SuiteLife Systems

SuiteLife Systems is a division of California-based NFB Consulting LLC, providing streamlined advanced automation system solutions across the broadcast industry. The SLS integrated software approach focuses upon scalability, flexibility, usability, and maintainability, and offers broadcasters a variety of truly evergreen monitoring and control solutions, unmatched in adaptability, and housed within the smallest footprints in the industry. From the simple monitoring of a single remote site, all the way to a NOC solution controlling hundreds of sites monitoring thousands of disparate data points, SLS supplies proven solutions that will Manage, Monitor, and Control a broadcaster's needs for decades, not months.

