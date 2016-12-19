Studio71 Taps Naomi Lennon for Talent Management Team

Studio71, the multichannel network of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, today announced the company has hired Naomi Lennon to join its elite group of talent managers, as well as the addition of six new creators to its expanding talent roster.

A pioneering independent talent manager within the digital space for the past eight years, Lennon has developed the careers of many of YouTube’s most recognizable breakout stars. In her new role, Lennon will continue to build Studio71’s roster of top social media talent. She will report to Studio71 President Dan Weinstein. Lennon brings her current roster of clients including beauty guru Rachel Levin's channel, RCLbeauty101; combat video channel, The RackaRacka; comedians Jesse and Mike; react channel VladTeeVee; actress ChloeEast; and podcast The Tasteless Gentlemen.

“Naomi is known for her exemplary talent management and dedication to nurturing and developing the next generation of content creators,” said Weinstein. “She brings with her a wealth of experience and will undoubtedly further help us grow Studio71’s roster of lifestyle talent.”

“Studio71 and I have been aligned on being talent focused first and developing big business with our clients,” said Lennon. “It’s a great time in the industry for me to proceed forward with them.”

Prior to being a manager, Lennon got her start working in comedy, with stints at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and a contract with the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Her recent accolades include Executive Producing New Form Digital’s award winning The Fourth Door for Verizon’s GO90, co-producing Tyler’s Oakley’s Slumber Party Tour and structured an exclusive live streaming deal with Ali Express China.

Studio71 represents many of the top influencers across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and SnapChat, including Lilly Singh a.k.a IISuperwomanII, Rhett & Link, Logan Paul, Shay Mitchell, Matthew Santoro, Flula Borg, Epic Meal Time,Roman Atwood and Family Fun Pack.

Studio71’s network drives 5 billion monthly views with only 1200 channels, which is the highest ratio of views to channel of any multi-channel network. Its channels account for 18 percent of Google Preferred channels and include six of the top channels on YouTube. Last year, the company executed over 500 custom brand executions and produced and published more than 1500 YouTube videos for major brands including Aeropostale, Coca-Cola, Dunkin Donuts, Estee Lauder, Nissan, Wendy’s and Verizon.