Studio71 beefs up Brand Solutions team with new hires

Studio71, the media company for creators and one of the world’s fastest growing media networks, continues to attract top industry talent to its Brand Solutions team, on-boarding key leaders from AOL and FOX.

Matt Crowley, who led AOL’s national video sales, joins as EVP Media Sales in time to spearhead the group’s New Front efforts. Studio71 boasts over six billion monthly views across its 1,200 channels, including top destinations Lilly Singh, Good Mythical Morning, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Family Fun Pack among others.

Crowley and his New York based team will offer clients premium content and the ability to direct exactly where their messages show up, as well as all of the data attached to those investments.

“With its focus on premium content that connects with hard to reach Millennial and Gen Z audiences, Studio71 provides an incredible opportunity to align brand messages in the most authentic environments. Given my experience working across a number of different platforms, I can’t wait to offer our clients the reach they demand, and the value our creators deserve,” said Crowley.

Based in Los Angeles, Peter Leeb, EVP Brand Solutions & Operations, joins Studio71 from FOX Consumer Products, part of Twentieth Century Fox Television Studios, where he oversaw the global TV licensing business and was instrumental in creating such breakthrough partnerships as the Phil Dunphy/Modern Family with The National Realtors Association. At Studio71 he will lead the Brand Solutions efforts for the Western Region, as well as head up the group’s marketing and communications efforts. Leeb’s close proximity to the studio’s diverse and growing talent portfolio, across all digital platforms (YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram) will allow a closer relationship between brands and creators.

“Storytelling and content distribution is at the center of every brand marketer’s strategy. We are at a transformative moment across marketing, sales, and branded entertainment where brands are searching to find authentic voices coupled with the right audience distribution. There is no better place from which to do that than at Studio71,” said Leeb.

They join recently announced Executive Vice Presidents Jennifer Hohman, who leads existing client business; Karen Flanagan, who leads the business development team; and Paul Furia, who will connect brands with the network’s top creators as part of the senior management team. Also part of the team is Senior Vice President Mike Haggerty, who oversees the group’s research and analytics practices. Rounding out the Brand Solutions team are current Studio71 employees SVP Brand Solutions Justin Cadelago, leading short-term, transaction-based opportunities; and EVP of Studio71 Canada Jordan Bortolotti, who leads brand deals and a full-service team in Toronto.

All report to Matt Seiler, President of Brand Solutions, who said, “I have been blessed to lead a lot of great teams. I can honestly say, I have never worked with a more passionate, connected group of people more committed to bringing game-changing opportunities to brands and creators than these guys.”