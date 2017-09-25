Studio Technologies Revs Up Bristol Motor Speedway with Dante Intercom Capability

BRISTOL, TN, SEPTEMBER 25, 2017 - Bristol Motor Speedway - a massive 2.5-square-mile complex that hosts up to 165,000 spectators at events such as NASCAR races, monster truck events and college football games - has cut days from its install and setup schedule with its recent upgrade to Dante Audio-over-Ethernet networking. Nashville-based professional audio equipment and services company Spectrum Sound, Inc., provides sound reinforcement for the facility, along with updating and maintaining its vast audio system. When Spectrum realized it needed to introduce a completely flexible comms system, while also taking advantage of the existing fiber-based IP infrastructure, it turned to Studio Technologies and its Model 371 Dante-enabled Intercom Beltpacks and Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine.



"After investigating multiple options, Studio Technologies was the obvious solution," says Ryan Stotts, audio technician, Spectrum Sound. "The system was programmed offsite in under 20 minutes and was deployed onsite with no complications or troubleshooting required. With Studio Technologies' equipment, we were able to directly integrate the comms equipment with other Dante-enabled devices and customize each beltpack for its specific need. Everything was truly plug and play."



While the straightforward setup, flexibility and ability to interface with existing systems was important in choosing the Studio Technologies' equipment, Stotts says basic sound quality was also important. "This is an efficient, full duplex communication solution that provides amazing sound quality that is extremely clear and intelligible, with none of the buzz common with conventional analog comm systems. We can now clearly communicate with other engineers and technicians in a loud environment."



The decision to choose Studio Technologies' equipment for this application was supported by Stotts' prior experiences using Studio Technologies Model 46A and Model 47A Interface products. "The quality of other Studio Technologies' products I have used gave us confidence that the Dante beltpacks would have superior quality and would be easy to integrate into the existing Dante network," says Stotts.





He adds that although the beltpacks were out of stock when initially ordered, the company stepped up, first building and then rush-shipping the order. "We had the order in our hands in three days...amazing," says Stotts. "Service like this has led Spectrum Sound to include Studio Technologies' products in ongoing integration bids."





Studio Technologies introduced the two-channel Model 371 Intercom Beltpack at NAB 2017, joining the popular two-channel Model 370 and four-channel Model 374 beltpacks. Each offers a unique set of features to provide intercom capability for on-air, production, and support personnel. Using the new Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine, multiple Model 370, 371, and 374 intercom beltpacks can be used to create a wide range of PL intercom implementations. The beltpacks are also directly compatible with several leading matrix intercom systems that offer Dante compatibility. For the first time, high-performance and cost-effective party-line (PL) intercom solutions can be provided by leveraging the plug-and-play benefits offered by Dante and standard Ethernet networks.





